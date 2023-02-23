Spinner Sneh Rana, who was in the reserves, has been approved to join the main India squad at the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa to replace Pooja Vastrakar.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 has approved the replacement, as per a media statement.

Rana, the off-spinning all-rounder, has played 47 international matches including 24 T20Is and is in South Africa as part of the touring squad. She featured in the pre-World Cup tri-series involving the hosts and West Indies.

Vastrakar was ruled out due to an upper respiratory tract infection.

India are taking on world champions Australia in the semifinal in Cape Town on Thursday and it seems they have been hit by injury concerns in the lead-up.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Express reported that captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Vastrakar are doubtful starters for the match, after having to be hospitalised on Wednesday due to illness.

There is no official word on Harmanpreet yet.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

