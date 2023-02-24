Australia reached their seventh successive ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final when a thrilling Indian run chase fell agonisingly short at Newlands on Thursday.

Australia won by five runs when India finished on 167 for eight in reply to Australia’s 172 for four.

Australia will face either England or South Africa in Sunday’s final.

“One of the best wins I’ve been involved in. India came hard at us. We knew this score would’ve been hard to defend. We pulled through in the clutch moments,” said Australia captain Meg Lanning.

India batted with aggressive intent from the first ball and for much of the innings were ahead of Australia’s total at the equivalent stage despite losing three wickets in the six-over power play.

The match turned dramatically when India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was run out with just 40 runs needed off 32 balls.

Kaur batted superbly to make 52 off 34 balls. She hit a ball to deep midwicket and seemed set to complete a comfortable two runs only for her bat to jab into the turf just short of the crease. Kaur threw her bat angrily as she walked off.

“The way I got run out, can’t be unluckier than that,” said Kaur.

Big-hitting Richa Ghosh was caught on the boundary off Darcie Brown in the next over and India’s hopes were effectively over, although Deepti Sharma kept swinging until the end, making 20 not out.

Brown earlier broke a rapid 69-run partnership between Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues when the latter was caught behind attempting a ramp shot off a short delivery.

Brown took two for 18 in four overs, comfortably the best bowling performance of the day.

Beth Mooney made 54 for Australia and captain Meg Lanning scored 49 not out, including two sixes off Renuka Thakur in the last over.

There were other useful contributions from Alyssa Healy, who made 25 in an opening partnership of 52 with Mooney, and Ash Gardner, who hammered 31 off 18 balls.

Mooney was dropped by Shafali Verma at long-on when she had 34 and Lanning survived a stumping chance off late replacement Sneh Rana when she had made nine.

India were hit by the withdrawal from the tournament of seam bowler Pooja Vastrakar because of illness.

India obtained permission to bring off-spinning all-rounder Rana, a travelling reserve, into the squad and she was drafted straight into the starting team.

A valiant effort Girls. A hard pill to swallow especially after getting so close. Proud of the effort @ImHarmanpreet @BCCIWomen #INDWvsAUSW #T20WorldCup — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) February 23, 2023

So close, yet so far... Again.. 💔 — PouLaMi (@Crictopher17) February 23, 2023

"Ek hangover mein baithi hoon. Once I go back to the room, maybe I will know how many days it will take to get over this," says Harmanpreet Kaur towards the end of the press conference as tears start flowing. Composes herself, answers a final question.https://t.co/vsXKoeFa10 pic.twitter.com/uagXU7SjQb — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) February 23, 2023

Well played throughout 👏 🇮🇳

No matter how good or bad the outcome could get, I hope you will accept it with all your heart and just move on. As of now, Hard Luck @BCCIWomen #ICCWomensT20WorldCup #NeverGiveUp — Nooshin AL Khadeer (@NooshinKhadeer) February 23, 2023

Imagine this India team after #WPL. They’re already pretty close to challenging Australia and maybe just need an extra push - preferably in fielding - to become a champion team. It was great to have a close final @ this #T20WorldCup. — Firdose Moonda (@FirdoseM) February 23, 2023

Tough luck Team India. #HarmanpreetKaur & #JemimahRodrigues looked like taking the game away but the Aussies fought back brilliantly & in the end India have fallen short. Harmanpreet’s runout was the turning point & India will be disappointed to miss out on the finals. #INDWvAUSW pic.twitter.com/RY06QHDrE0 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 23, 2023

Match winner at the crease and Run out in a semi-final. We have had this heartbreak before. Sad to see India out. Were running away with the game but Australia proved again why they are a v difficult side to beat. Well tried girls #INDWvAUSW pic.twitter.com/wNsVc3vb2D — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 23, 2023

Darcie Brown 4-0-18-2.



Took two vital wickets that turned the tide, and finished with an ER of 4.50 rpo in a match where the average rate was 8.47.



No other bowler went at better than 7.33 today.#T20WorldCup #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/T0Z7FfOOON — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) February 23, 2023

Won't be running out of superlatives for that match anytime soon.



It had everything.



But for me, the defining moment will be Ellyse Perry putting her body on the line on the boundary rope.



If Australia win this #T20WorldCup, that will be the lasting memory. pic.twitter.com/x0nmMX6HcV — Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) February 23, 2023

A tough loss for @BCCIWomen against Australia in the #ICCWomensT20WorldCup, but we couldn't be prouder of our girls for their spirit on the field. The team gave it their all & showed that they are true warriors. We stand with you, Women in Blue! #INDWvsAUSW — Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 23, 2023

What a game! India & Australia are two sides that play hard, always close encounters. #T20WorldCup — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) February 23, 2023

What a fight put up by Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues 👏👏.. Luck wasn’t on their side otherwise they would’ve broken the Aussie jinx tonight.



Australia wins by 5 runs and makes it to their 7th consecutive T20 World Cup Final in a row. #T20WorldCup — Sawera Pasha (@sawerapasha) February 23, 2023

Irrespective the outcome of this match, Jemimah Rodrigues can be incredibly proud of her effort today. 43 off 24. After everything that went against India, she began her knock with consecutive fours and kept fighting back with great skill and courage.#T20WorldCup #INDvAUS — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) February 23, 2023

How often has Jess Jonassen done this. What a player to have at the death.#AUSvIND — Karunya (@kuks) February 23, 2023

Heart goes out Harmanpreet and Jemimah. To watch them do what they did today in the middle was just incredible. Onwards and upwards! #T20WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/tnbGXsth1P — Sa. Gomesh | ச. கோமேஷ் (@SaGomesh) February 23, 2023

Tense? That’s one word for it. Too many moments to mention but the majority came down to Australia finding calmness in the chaos. #AUSvIND #T20WorldCup https://t.co/5XI7X0NQ7o — Mel Jones (@meljones_33) February 23, 2023

Out of many concerns, nothing is more concerning than the fielding. Some good days & more bad days when it comes to ground fielding & catching.



Need a lot of investment going into this facet. — Jeet Vachharajani (Women's Cricket) (@Jeetv27WC) February 23, 2023

India really have been unlucky with the wickets today



Shafali - ball barely clipping the stumps

Smriti - ball barely clipping pads on way to bat

Yastika - runout

Jemi - ball 2 feet above her head

Harman - runout with bat stuck in ground



Just written in the stars?? 😭😭 #INDvAUS — Kapil Choudhary (@kapil857) February 23, 2023

This one hurts!! Feel like we lost this one more than the Aussies won it!! Truly believed our girls would go all the way this World Cup!! #INDWvAUSW — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) February 23, 2023

🗣️ "My average heart rate was 190" 😆



Player of the match Ash Gardner believes their five-run win against India shows their fight and character as a team 💪 pic.twitter.com/CKrzUsV3Vg — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) February 23, 2023

Brief scores:

Australia 172-4 in 20 overs (B. Mooney 54, M. Lanning 49 not out, A. Gardner 31; S. Pandey 2-32) v India 167-8 in 20 overs (H. Kaur 52, J. Rodrigues 43; D. Brown 2-18, A. Gardner 2-37)

Result: Australia won by 5 runs

Toss: Australia