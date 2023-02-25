ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Watch: Tearful Harmanpreet Kaur consoled by Anjum Chopra after India’s T20 World Cup heartbreak The current Indian captain was emotional after the match as her side lost a thrilling semifinal against Australia from a winnable position. Scroll Staff An hour ago Harmanpreet Kaur with former captain Anjum Chopra | Anjum Chopra/Twitter screengrab Reposted from @ICC "It was an emotional moment for both of us."Former India skipper Anjum Chopra on consoling Harmanpreet Kaur after a heartbreaking loss in the #T20WorldCup semi-final. #AUSvINDWatch my review here:https://t.co/8HmFLQfHmX pic.twitter.com/aoQBRYN3Bi— Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) February 24, 2023 Watch the video on the ICC website here.T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur’s unlucky run out aside, India’s mistakes hurt them in SF heartbreak We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Harmanpreet Kaur ICC Women's T20 World Cup T20 World Cup Anjum Chopra