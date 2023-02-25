Field Watch Watch: Andy Murray saves five match points in stunning semifinal fightback at Qatar Open The former world No 1 produced what he called one of the most amazing turnarounds of his career. Scroll Staff An hour ago Andy Murray at Qatar Open | AFP Ice in his veins 🥶All five match point saves as @andy_murray produces another *stunning* comeback! pic.twitter.com/8CjZBktAvl— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 24, 2023 Tennis: Andy Murray saves five match points to reach Doha final; Carlos Alcaraz through to Rio semis We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Qatar Open Tennis ATP Andy Murray