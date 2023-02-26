T20 World Cup final, Australia vs South Africa live: Marizanne Kapp removes Alyssa Healy
Follow live updates, stats and reactions as hosts South Africa take on defending champions Australia.
Live updates
Australia 36/1 (6 overs): MAIDEN! Ismail has done it again. What a bowler. A big wicket for Marizanne Kapp as she dismisses Alyssa Healy and a maiden over from Shabnim Ismail to follow. AUS: 36/1 at the end of the powerplay The hosts can be rather pleased with that, surely?
Mel Jones with ‘The big-game player gets the big-game player’ line on air as Kapp dismisses Healy. The roar from Kapp and the fans was quite something.
Australia 36/1 (5 overs): WICKET! A big over for Australia, ends with the big wicket of Healy. Kapp goes for runs, with a four each for the openers, but the SA allrounder gets the breakthrough. Short ball, Healy lobs it to cover. Healy c de Klerk b Kapp 18 (20 balls)
Australia 25/0 (4 overs): A largely decent start for South Africa, but Australia scoring a four in each of the first four overs. The platform is being laid. Khaka nearly hits the stump as Mooney misses one but a good over is spoiled by a four off the last ball.
Australia 18/0 (3 overs): Kapp starts with a wide, there is another four in the over, this one for Mooney but SA are keeping things largely tight.
Australia 12/0 (2 overs): One short and wide from Ismail, and helped over point for four by Healy. SA love a review going for a LBW appeal against Healy. Did look close but missing leg.
Australia 5/0 (1 over): A good comeback from Mlaba after the four, where she strayed down leg. Around middle and off is good.
A second-ball boundary for Healy. One ball later than she is used to, we suppose.
Nearly time: To imagine South Africa started this tournament with a defeat against Sri Lanka. What a turnaround. South Africa’s biggest challenge today I imagine is to start well. Such a quick turnaround after a hugely emotional semifinal, a massive occasion, against a side who can take the match away from you in the blink of an eye. Mlaba to start. Healy and Mooney in the middle.
- Australia are unbeaten in this tournament, so far, and have won 19 of their last 20 women’s T20Is. This is also the seventh consecutive time that they have qualified for an ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final. The Meg Lanning-led side will be confident of lifting the silverware for a record sixth time.
- As for South Africa, this is their first appearance in the final of an ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (any senior World Cup final, actually). They were defeated by this Australian side in the group stage encounter. However, they will be eager to leverage their home conditions and carry their confidence from the semi-final win to get hold of the trophy for the first time.
Head to head: The two teams have faced each other six times in women’s T20Is, with all those matches happening at the World Cup, and Australia emerged victorious on each occasion.
SA vs Australia at ICC Women's T20 World Cup
|Result
|Margin
|Toss
|Ground
|Start Date
|Aus won
|24 runs
|Aus
|Taunton
|16 Jun 2009
|Aus won
|24 runs
|SA
|Basseterre
|7 May 2010
|Aus won
|6 wickets
|SA
|Sylhet
|25 Mar 2014
|Aus won
|6 wickets
|SA
|Nagpur
|18 Mar 2016
|Aus won
|5 runs
|SA
|Sydney
|5 Mar 2020
|Aus won
|6 wickets
|Aus
|Gqeberha
|18 Feb 2023
Both teams unchanged
Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
South Africa XI: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
Australia have reigned supreme in five of the seven ICC Women’s T20 World Cups but have never previously faced the hosts in the showpiece.
Lanning and her teammates are expecting little support when they step out at Newlands on Sunday but they are up for the challenge.
“There is pressure on everyone, it’s a World Cup final,” she said.
“South Africa are playing really good cricket. We are expecting them to come out and play to their full strength.
“They are riding a wave of emotion so we’re certainly prepared for that.
“Their semi-final against England had an incredible atmosphere and the crowd was certainly cheering for the home team, as you’d expect here, so we are prepared for that.
“We know we’re probably not going to be the team that everyone is cheering for but that’s fine, you know it’s going to be an incredible atmosphere and an incredible game at an amazing venue.
“We’re pumped, we can’t wait to get out there and play and no doubt it’s going to be a great contest.”
Australia reached their seventh consecutive final after a nail-biting five-run win over India, a victory Lanning described as “one of the best.”— via ICC
Luus will go where no South African has gone before at Newlands on Sunday as she prepares to lead her side out in their first-ever ICC World Cup final.
The Proteas held their nerve to beat England by six runs in Friday’s semi-final and will be backed by a passionate Cape Town crowd as they look to get the better of the reigning champions.
“It has been an amazing tournament so far, on and off the field,” Luus said.
“The goal for us was to inspire the nation, to get women’s cricket in South Africa on the map, for young girls and boys to pick up their bat and ball and, and I guess just for women’s sport in general in South Africa to be raised and to be on the map as well.
“In terms of that, we are definitely doing the job. It’s something we never thought would happen in our country, people standing in queues to buy tickets for a women’s cricket match. It’s very special.
“I don’t think we can do much more to show that we are serious about women’s cricket in this country. Winning the final would be the ultimate cherry on the top.”— via ICC
Officials: India will be represented in the final, with GS Lakshmi named the match referee. Kim Cotton and Jacqueline Williams on field umpires, Sue Redfern TV umpire
Most matches as captains women's T20Is
|Captain
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|*MM Lanning
|100
|75
|18
|1
|5
|*H Kaur
|96
|54
|37
|1
|4
|*CM Edwards
|93
|68
|23
|1
|1
TOSS: South Africa have been asked to bowl first, as Meg Lanning wins the toss.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup where hosts South Africa take on Meg Lanning’s mighty Australia.
South Africa contest their very first senior cricket World Cup final at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.
The hosts reached the final of the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup with a thrilling six-run win over England but now they will be up against Australia, a team of proven World Cup winners, who have won five of the previous six T20 finals.
The Aussies also had a tight semi-final when they edged past India by just five runs but they are loaded with experience which their captain Meg Lanning believes will help them in the pressure moments.— AFP
