ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 In photos: Australia's celebrations after T20 World Cup final win against South Africa Meg Lanning's side beat hosts South Africa by 19 runs at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday to lift the trophy for a sixth time in the last seven tournaments. Scroll Staff An hour ago Updated An hour ago Australia's Alyssa Healy (L) sprays Head Coach of Australia Shelley Nitschke (R) with champagne after Australia won the final T20 women's World Cup cricket match against South Africa at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on February 26, 2023. | AFP The celebrations are on 🎉#AUSvSA #T20WorldCup #TurnItUp pic.twitter.com/mZd9Pnqkw6— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 26, 2023 🏆 𝑪𝑯𝑨𝑴𝑷𝑰𝑶𝑵𝑺 🏆 #T20WorldCup | #TurnItUp pic.twitter.com/38iqldR6YS— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 26, 2023 The #T20WorldCup 🏆 is in the 🇦🇺 dressing room!#TurnItUp pic.twitter.com/WEXPhsDVfp— ICC (@ICC) February 26, 2023 Play You cannot escape the celebrations, Shelley Nitschke! 😆#T20WorldCup | #AUSvSA | #TurnItUp pic.twitter.com/uKnzVZMNHy— ICC (@ICC) February 26, 2023 And more! #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/BpU9IRsln0— Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) February 27, 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Women's T20 World Cup Australia Meg Lanning Beth Mooney South Africa Cricket