Hockey India on Monday named a 20-member Indian men’s hockey squad who will take on world champions Germany and world No 4 Australia in the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League matches in Rourkela.

The Indian team will be captained by Harmanpreet Singh, who led the Indian team to crucial victories as skipper during the FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League 2022-’23 matches against Spain and New Zealand in October and November last year as well as at the Hockey World Cup in Odisha in January.

Hardik Singh, who was injured midway through the World Cup, has been named as the vice-captain of the team.

The 20-member team includes experienced goalkeeper PR Sreejesh with Pawan replacing Krishan Bahadur Pathak who has sought personal leave on the occasion of his marriage.

The defence will be led by Harmanpreet, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit and Manjeet.

The midfielders include Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, and Raj Kumar Pal.

The forwardline will feature S Karthi, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, and Gurjant.

David John and BJ Kariappa have been named as the interim coaches along with Shivendra Singh for the Pro League matches.

Those players who have not been selected have been relieved from the National Coaching Camp to play the 3rd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championships 2023 which began in Bengaluru on Sunday, 26th February.

The Indian team will continue to train in SAI, Bengaluru till March 6 before they move to Rourkela for the Pro League matches.

“The National Selectors have chosen a young team which is making good progress on the international stage. They will be well-guided by the presence of senior players who have extensive international experience playing for India. At the FIH Hockey Pro League in Rourkela, the team will play under interim coaches until Hockey India announces the new chief coach,” stated Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey.

On March 10, India will take on Germany in the first match, followed by Germany playing against Australia on March 11. On March 12, India and Australia will go head-to-head, while on March 13, India will play against Germany for the second time. On March 14, the spotlight will be on Germany and Australia, and the final match in Rourkela will take place on March 15, with India playing against Australia for the second time. All matches will be held at 1900 hours IST.

Indian Men’s Hockey Team for the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/2023: Goalkeepers 1. Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran 2. Pawan Defenders 3. Harmanpreet Singh (C) 4. Jugraj Singh 5. Nilam Sanjeep Xess 6. Jarmanpreet Singh 7. Sumit 8. Manjeet Midfielders 9. Manpreet Singh 10. Hardik Singh (V/C) 11. Vivek Sagar Prasad 12. Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh 13. Vishnukant Singh 14. Dilpreet Singh 15. Shamsher Singh 16. Raj Kumar Pal Forwards 17. S. Karthi 18. Sukhjeet Singh 19. Abhishek 20. Gurjant Singh