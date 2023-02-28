New Zealand beat England by just one run in a second-Test thriller on Tuesday to draw the series in the most dramatic fashion in Wellington.
The hosts made a slice of history in becoming only the fourth team in 146 years of Test cricket to win after being asked to follow on. And they did so by the smallest possible margin.
Neil Wagner took the decisive wicket of James Anderson when New Zealand wicketkeeper Tom Blundell pulled off a diving catch at the Basin Reserve to seal a memorable, nail-biting triumph.
The home side had fought back to set an attacking England a target of 258 runs to win, but the visitors were all out for 256 as a gripping two-Test series finished 1-1.
It was only the second time in Test cricket that a side has won by one run, matching the West Indies team who beat Australia by the same wafer-thin margin at Adelaide in 1993.
England skipper Stokes was disappointed to have lost, as the attacking “Bazball” cricket under head coach Brendon McCullum hit the buffers, but happy to have played his part in the drama.
“That game is what Test cricket is about – the emotions we were going through and the Kiwi boys as well,” said Stokes, who was born in New Zealand.
“Everyone’s got their money’s worth today. What a game. After I got out, I went to watch and what unfolded was massively up and down,” added Stokes.
Here are more reactions to one of the all-time great finishes to a Test match:
Text via AFP