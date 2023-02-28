New Zealand beat England by just one run in a second-Test thriller on Tuesday to draw the series in the most dramatic fashion in Wellington.

The hosts made a slice of history in becoming only the fourth team in 146 years of Test cricket to win after being asked to follow on. And they did so by the smallest possible margin.

A crazy Test match finish! 👏🏽



Neil Wagner took the decisive wicket of James Anderson when New Zealand wicketkeeper Tom Blundell pulled off a diving catch at the Basin Reserve to seal a memorable, nail-biting triumph.

The home side had fought back to set an attacking England a target of 258 runs to win, but the visitors were all out for 256 as a gripping two-Test series finished 1-1.

It was only the second time in Test cricket that a side has won by one run, matching the West Indies team who beat Australia by the same wafer-thin margin at Adelaide in 1993.

England skipper Stokes was disappointed to have lost, as the attacking “Bazball” cricket under head coach Brendon McCullum hit the buffers, but happy to have played his part in the drama.

“That game is what Test cricket is about – the emotions we were going through and the Kiwi boys as well,” said Stokes, who was born in New Zealand.

“Everyone’s got their money’s worth today. What a game. After I got out, I went to watch and what unfolded was massively up and down,” added Stokes.

"We keep living to fight for one another"



The man of the moment Neil Wagner reflects on The Black Caps' historic win over England...#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/GkJr04yW5u — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 28, 2023

🗣️ "We always want to win, its disappointing to lose"



🗣️ "It was a fantastic game to be a part of"



Captain Ben Stokes reflects on a test match we won't forget anytime soon... #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/Kxx64dzHKW — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 28, 2023

Winning after being asked to follow on. And winning by just 1 run. What an advert for Test cricket! Well played @BLACKCAPS 👏🏽 #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/ova8B2jNmJ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 28, 2023

No better game in the world than Test cricket. What a finish!!! #NZvENG — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) February 28, 2023

Incredible scenes at the Basin Reserve. A thrilling end to the 2nd Test in Wellington 🏏 #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/tyG7laNtdP — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 28, 2023

One of the best things about Bazball is it’s generating so much anticipation about future Test series. So many people wondering about how it might work out in the men’s Ashes, in India, everywhere. That’s something no marketing campaign could do. #NZvENG — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) February 28, 2023

We can't even feel too gutted about that.



What an incredible match. Test cricket as we want to play it and see it.



The greatest format of the game is alive and kicking and we'll do everything we can to entertain fans across the world.



Thank you for watching ❤️



🇳🇿 #NZvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/mXDbGgXb4i — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 28, 2023

England may have lost today, but test cricket is the winner with there aggressive approach. Well done to New Zealand. Great finish to the series. #NZvENG #ENGvNZ — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) February 28, 2023

Bazball made this outcome happen.



This would almost certainly have been a draw otherwise. England would have taken 40-50 overs more for that first innings score, and then the rest.



Lost the Test match, but won it for Test cricket.



Keep them coming. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) February 28, 2023

Incredible game of cricket .. The greatest format shining once again .. #NZvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 28, 2023

A strangle down the leg side is the defining moment, Kane Williamson knows the feeling too well!!!

Series drawn, where's the 3rd test? #NZvENG — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) February 28, 2023

If test cricket ever needs an antidote to apathy, make sure what occurred today at the Basin Reserve is bottled. The @BLACKCAPS have beaten England by 1-run in what must make the podium as one of the most thrilling 5-day matches witnessed in this country. — Andrew Alderson (@aldersonnotes) February 28, 2023

NEIL WAGNER REDEMPTION — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) February 28, 2023

Neil Wagner once bowled New Zealand to victory with a broken toe; this display, coming back from being thrashed in the first 3 innings of the series to bowl NZ to a 1-run win, sums up his remarkable spirit and energy. — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) February 28, 2023

Joe Root and Kane Williamson - 384 runs, two hundreds, and two big smiles between them after one of the greatest Tests ever played.



Fab.#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/FxIYPQQVJC — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) February 28, 2023

“Unless they carry me off on a stretcher, I'm going to try & do everything I can.”



Neil Wagner once said.



Just when people were starting to write him off, he rose from the ashes of people’s cynicism and forged himself into something resembling this man you see pic.twitter.com/UkATJMP6ub — blackcaps victim (@cricketpun_duh) February 28, 2023

The only other one-run win in Test cricket history came on 26 Jan 1993 when West Indies beat Australia at Adelaide.

Needing 186 to win, Aus was dismissed for 184 after a 10th wkt stand of 40. #11 Craig McDermott was ct by keeper Junior Murray off Courtney Walsh for 18!#NZvENG — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 28, 2023

Look at Wagner go! What a beast!



Came to bowl in the 57th over with England 58 runs away. Stokes & Root in a 120-run stand.



Sent back Stokes, Root, took diving catch of Foakes and then took the last wicket....in an unbroken 9.2 over spell!!!#NZvENGpic.twitter.com/cZGdtMgVih — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) February 28, 2023

That Blundell falling appeal...

That James Anderson realisation moment...

That Neil Wagner's screaming celebration...



What a finish! Test cricket is theatre. #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/sdCVf6rcA7 — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) February 28, 2023

For me, one of the most pleasing aspects of that win was the four old warhorses in the side delivering when they were needed in the second half of the Test:



Latham & Williamson got 83 & 132

Wagner & Southee got 4/62 & 3/45 — Michael Appleton (@michelappleton) February 28, 2023

