It was teenagers’ day out at Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Krida Sankul in Pune on Tuesday as Anupama Upadhyaya and the pair of Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly emerged winners of their categories at the 84th Senior National Badminton Championships.

Playing in the first final of the day, Upadhyaya was up against India No 3 Aakarshi Kashyap, who was one of the pre-tournament favourites given her impressive record in domestic events in the recent past. The 18-year-old was off to a confident start but Kashyap fought back well to take the lead in the match 22-20. Upadhyaya had a solid second game, more comfortable than the 21-17 scoreline suggested.

The decider saw the youngster take a good lead at the interval but Kashyap fought back after the change of ends and even had the first match point. But the former junior World No 1 Upadhyaya held her nerves to complete a 20-22, 21-17, 24-22 win in a 78-minute thriller.

Badminton: Meet Anupama Upadhyaya, the former junior world No 1 and now senior national champion

Later in the day, the teenage pairing of Gopichand-Jolly produced yet another dominant performance as they lived up to their billing of top seeds to win the national title in women’s doubles. They had tougher tests in earlier rounds and dropped just one game all tournament as they beat Kavya Gupta and Deepshikha Singh 21-10, 21-9 in just 29 minutes.

The mixed doubles title went to Kanika Kanwal and Hemanagendra Babu.

More to follow