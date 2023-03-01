India won the toss and opted to bat first in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Indore on Wednesday. Although India captain Rohit Sharma played down Rahul’s removal from vice-captaincy on the eve of the Test, the opener also lost his spot in the playing XI and was replaced by the in-form Shubman Gill. Additionally, Mohammed Shami was rested, with Umesh Yadav coming in for him.

India sit pretty with a 2-0 lead at the halfway stage in the series, having retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but they are eyeing the bigger picture - a spot at the World Test Championship final at The Oval in June. They are one win away from securing that berth.

Indore Test: Rohit Sharma-led India eye WTC Final spot, Steve Smith and Co seek revival after break

At the toss, Rohit Sharma said, “It is a pretty good dressing room and like you said the morale is high. The guys are confident about their skills which is a good thing moving forward. We have played a lot of cricket (here) but this one (surface) is slightly different. Looks little dry and you have to adapt your skills and be at it all the time. We are not there yet (WTC final) and we have to come and win this game, we have to try and repeat the things we did in the first two Tests. It is important to stay present.”

Meanwhile, Steve Smith’s Australia, who are looking to salvage the series, also went in with two changes. In the absence of David Warner, fit-again all-rounder Cameron Green was back into the side. Fit-again Mitchell Starc also returned to bolster the pace attack in the absence of their leading pacer and regular captain Pat Cummins.

Indore Test: Steve Smith-led Australia aim to bounce back against high-flying Indians

“Looks pretty dry and no surprises Rohit decided to bat first. Hopefully we can execute our skills early and out the Indian batters under pressure. It (break) came in at a good time for us, obviously disappointing how we ended the last Test match and the guys have had time to reflect, rest and get back into preparation. Just stick to our methods for longer periods, we went away from it especially in the second innings in the last game,” said Smith at the toss.

He added: “We are thinking about Patty (Cummins), his mum’s unwell and he has had to go home.”