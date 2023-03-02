Editor’s note: This is a developing report and is updated throughout the day.

In a series that can probably be remembered for collapses, Australia found themselves on the receiving end of a swift one when they lost six wickets for just eleven runs in the first session of Day 2 of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

After being comfortably placed an hour into the day at 186/5, they were skittled for 197 in the first innings, giving themselves a lead of 88 runs.

Morning session

Resuming Day 2 on 156/4, Cameron Green and Peter Handscomb survived the first hour in Indore with great ease but once they were dismissed, India ripped through the rest of the order with Umesh Yadav taking three wickets.

Watch, IND v AUS: Umesh Yadav sends the stumps flying twice in a brilliant spell on Day 2 in Indore

R Ashwin, who finished with 3/44, first struck after the drinks break to dismiss Handscomb for 19. The rest was light-work for the pair, then.

In their second innings, India with the opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill went into lunch at 13/0. In a rather safe passage of play for the hosts in this match, the session belonged to them.

20 balls and 4 wkts since that tweet. Only 10 runs. Still 10-20 runs to play with. First step towards a miracle... Two more wkts to go though. #IndvAus — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) March 2, 2023

Umesh showing why he's the leading wicket-taker among all pace bowlers in Tests in India since 2013. Way he targets the stumps all day long... amazing consistency. — Swaroop Swaminathan (@arseinho) March 2, 2023

The sight of stumps cartwheeling is ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ru8sPHrg1H — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 2, 2023

With inputs from AFP