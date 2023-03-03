All it took was 18.5 overs for visitors Australia to chase down the 76-run target on the third day and win the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Indore on Friday.
Australia’s batting imploded in their first innings only for them to fight back and restrict India in their second to 163, giving them a victory target of 76.
With this win, Australia have bounced back after the consecutive losses at Nagpur and Delhi, to make the series 2-1. In Ahmedabad, they will have a chance to level the series. They also became the first finalists for the World Test Championship at The Oval in June.
ICC World Test Championship standings: Australia book their place in final, India made to wait
Although R Ashwin struck in just the second ball of the morning to send Usman Khawaja packing, World No 1 Test batter Marnus Labuschagne combined with all-rounder Travis Head to score the runs in quick fashion.
There was a bit of a moment in the middle where Ashwin was playing ‘mind games’ with Labuschagne during the run-up with the batter’s momentum being disrupted. However, he two batters put the pressure back on the hosts as they stepped on the accelerator after navigating the first ten overs.
Head, striking at over 90, scored an entertaining unbeaten 49 off 53 while Labuschagne finished with 28*.