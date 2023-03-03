All it took was 18.5 overs for visitors Australia to chase down the 76-run target on the third day and win the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Indore on Friday.

Australia’s batting imploded in their first innings only for them to fight back and restrict India in their second to 163, giving them a victory target of 76.

With this win, Australia have bounced back after the consecutive losses at Nagpur and Delhi, to make the series 2-1. In Ahmedabad, they will have a chance to level the series. They also became the first finalists for the World Test Championship at The Oval in June.

ICC World Test Championship standings: Australia book their place in final, India made to wait

Although R Ashwin struck in just the second ball of the morning to send Usman Khawaja packing, World No 1 Test batter Marnus Labuschagne combined with all-rounder Travis Head to score the runs in quick fashion.

There was a bit of a moment in the middle where Ashwin was playing ‘mind games’ with Labuschagne during the run-up with the batter’s momentum being disrupted. However, he two batters put the pressure back on the hosts as they stepped on the accelerator after navigating the first ten overs.

Head, striking at over 90, scored an entertaining unbeaten 49 off 53 while Labuschagne finished with 28*.

Australia win the Third Test by 9 wickets. #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 will aim to bounce back in the fourth and final #INDvAUS Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad 👍🏻👍🏻



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/t0IGbs2qyj @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/M7acVTo7ch — BCCI (@BCCI) March 3, 2023

What a test victory by the Aussies. Especially given the results of the first 2 Tests & the fact that they lost the toss. @NathLyon421 spinning a web 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #IndvsAus — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) March 3, 2023

Great win Aussies 👍👍

Nath Lyon 11wickets 👑

Trav Head 49no stroke play today ✅ #IndVAus pic.twitter.com/4WafV4kLrn — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) March 3, 2023

four test series of three day tests#INDvAUS — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 3, 2023

This is Australia's MCG 2021..Good that even if they have their Gabba at Ahmedabad, it will only be 2-2👍 — Harisankar (@harish_staycalm) March 3, 2023

Indian spinners haven't really bowled well in tandem this Test. Ashwin tried too hard in the first innings. Jadeja now returning the favour in the second innings.



Low scores on the board can do that even to champion bowlers. #IndvAus — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) March 3, 2023

A huge few minutes in Travis Head’s career. Absorbed over half an hour of relentless pressure then smacks a couple of boundaries and a huge six. Great fella, very happy for him. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/4WmNjR9FnI — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) March 3, 2023

With KL : W W

Without KL : L — arfan (@Im__Arfan) March 3, 2023

Australia's Test wins in India since 1970:



8 wickets Bengaluru 1998

10 wickets Mumbai 2001

217 runs Bengaluru 2004

342 runs Nagpur 2004

333 runs Pune 2017

9 wickets Indore 2023#INDvAUS 🇦🇺 — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) March 3, 2023

Honestly, not too surprised by the Aussie win even considering India's home dominance.



Laying out a rank turner with this batting line-up was a huge risk anyway. #INDvAUS — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) March 3, 2023

Not sure what song is going through Steve Smith’s head currently. He’s just sat there without moving but nodding his head intermittently like he’s humming a tune while living & breathing every delivery in the middle #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/LYZzZRET6M — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) March 3, 2023

Steve Smith is the first touring captain to win two Tests in India since Alastair Cook in 2012.#INDvAUS — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) March 3, 2023

Skipper Smith’s Victory this!! — mon (@4sacinom) March 3, 2023

Nine wickets is a thumping victory margin for 🇦🇺



🇮🇳 have lost home Tests by 9 or 10 wickets only eight times in their history - all against 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 or 🇦🇺



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿: 1933, 1977, 1980, 1985, 2012

🇦🇺: 1969, 2001, 2023 — Michael Appleton (@michelappleton) March 3, 2023

Cummins is a very likeable guy but Smith as a skipper is just better, more shrewd. This is a great win. — Manya (@CSKian716) March 3, 2023

Australia become the first team to qualify for the 2nd ICC World Test Championship final. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 3, 2023

Whatever will happen to India when Jadeja-Ashwin stop playing....?



The fact that we believed it could be possible with only 76 to get shows just how we believe them to be magic men. And they are 8/10 times. — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) March 3, 2023

6 days in between. Indian top order should binge watch this YouTube video: pic.twitter.com/A1nr4fU9oN — Manya (@CSKian716) March 3, 2023