Outgoing India men’s national team head coach Graham Reid posted a farewell note on social media, as his tenure came to an end.
Reid had submitted his resignation to Hockey India a day after the conclusion of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela where India finished a disappointing ninth. The Analytical Coach Greg Clark and Scientific Advisor Mitchell David Pemberton also tendered their resignation. And their notice period came to a close. On Friday, Craig Fulton was appointed as the new head coach.
“It’s been an incredible 4 years, filled with moments of success and challenges,” Reid said in his note. “Winning an Olympic Bronze and Comm Games Silver medal are achievements we can all be very proud of.”
Reid and his team of support staff were part of the historic Bronze Medal feat at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Silver Commonwealth Games medal in 2022, as well as securing third place in the FIH Hockey Pro League season in 2021/22. Among Reid’s successful outing as Chief Coach with the team includes the FIH Series Final title victory in 2019, subsequently the team broke no sweat in making the qualification for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 when they won the Qualifiers in Bhubaneswar back in 2019.
Full text of Reid’s message on Twitter:
Earlier this week saw my last day as the Chief Coach of the Indian men’s hockey team. It’s been an incredible 4 years, filled with moments of success and challenges. Winning an Olympic Bronze and Comm Games Silver medal are achievements we can all be very proud of.
Although the recent World Cup didn’t go as planned, I still fully believe in this group’s abilities to accomplish more. I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such an amazing team
Thank you for the memories, and I wish Craig and the team and staff all the best in their future endeavours.
To my staff who have been with me during the last four years. Each and every one of you has made a lasting impact, and without your efforts, we would not have achieved the successes that we did. I know that it wasn’t always easy. and we had to go through some very lengthy and difficult periods, which included being away from our families and friends. Despite all of this, you all pressed on with dedication and passion. Elite sport can be brutal, and it takes its toll on everyone involved.
To the Indian public, I also want to express my heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support throughout my tenure. Although we may not have always seen eye to eye, your passion and love for hockey have always been evident in your joy and your disappointment.
Please remember that these players are humans and are vulnerable just like the rest of us, so let’s continue to support them with positivity. I am excited to see what these guys achieve in the future, and I thank you once again for the lifelong memories.