WPL 2023, RCB vs DC live blog: Meg Lanning and Co asked to bat first
Follow updates of the second match of the Women’s Premier League between RCB and DC at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.
TOSS: Smriti Mandhana opts to bowl first.
Live updates
Two recent World Cup winners unite in the middle.
India U19 captain will open the batting for DC alongside Australian multi-title captain Meg Lanning. Renuka Singh Thakur to open the bowling for RCB.
Vinayakk: Delhi Capitals, the only team who have this option, are playing five overseas players with USA’s Tara Norris in the XI. In our preview, we thought they might play an extra India batter, but they have gone with pacer Arundhati Reddy.
Interesting! DC opt to play the fifth overseas player and include Tara Norris in the XI. The left-arm pacer belongs to USA.
TEAM NEWS:
Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris
Vinayakk: Nice touch from Smriti Mandhana at the toss to say they are all here not just representing themselves but the former players too, acknowledging Anjum Chopra.
TOSS: Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss and opt to bowl first.
3:00 pm: Smriti Mandhana in the pre-tournament press conference on comparison with the other No. 18 in RCB, Virat Kohli: “I don’t like the kind of comparison because what he has achieved is amazing. I just hope that I reach that level, but I’m nowhere near. What he has achieved for this franchise, I would like to try and do that.”
Pitch report: Julia Price and Rohan Gavaskar give the pitch report and reckon that it will be run-fest yet again.
2:55 pm: Ahead of the tournament, DC captain Meg Lanning said: “The WPL is massive for the women’s game. This tournament will be a great platform for young girls coming up the ranks. The opportunity for young girls to watch their favourite players in action on TV is very crucial for the development of the game.”
“I have had a few chats with the players and I’m just getting to know their strengths, what they like to do and how they think about things. Hopefully, I can learn something from the girls and give them a little bit of knowledge as well.”
2.45 pm: After a blockbuster start at the opener of the Women’s Premier League last night that saw Mumbai Indians prevail in mighty fashion at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai the action moves to the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
This is a battle between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, two franchises who haven’t had a title-winning run in the Indian Premier League. But with well-built teams in the Women’s Premier League, they both might finally have a shot.
For starters, Australia skipper Meg Lanning knows a thing or two about winning titles. She’s fresh off yet another title win at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup last week. Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana leads a star-studded line-up with the likes of Ellyse Perry. Renuka Singh and Richa Ghosh but also has leadership support in New Zealand captain Sophie Devine and England captain Heather Knight.
Here we preview the strengths and weaknesses of both the sides:
