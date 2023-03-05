WPL 2023, UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants live: Sneh Rana to lead GG, opts to bat first
Follow updates of UPW vs GG, match No 3 in WPL 2023.
TOSS: Sneh Rana opts to bat.
Live updates
GG 3/0 after 1 over: Dunkley and Meghana cautious as Gayakwad keeps it on the stumps.
That UP Warriorz XI actually looks quite lit. Giants have issues if they go 0-2 today, in such a short tournament. Gayakwad to start off against Meghana and Dunkley.
Update from Giants earlier today: This is what they had to say about the Dottin situation (after she hinted on social media that she wasn’t injured).
Playing XIs:
GG: S Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Sushma Verma (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi
UPW: Alyssa Healy(wk/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
STAT ALERT: One of the pre-tournament pointers about GG was their bowling attack and this stat shows the challenge they have. They need to bounce back today.
TOSS: Sneh Rana it is to lead the Giants tonight, she opts to bat first. Alyssa Healy said she’d liked to have batted first too if she had the chance.
6.55 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match No 3 of the Women’s Premier League. Gujarat Giants had a tough night on Saturday, a massive defeat and off the field concerns too. But it is sometimes a good thing to get back to action so fast, there is not much time to let it fester. UP Warriorz have a strong squad on paper and will be looking to hit the ground running.
Three half centuries already, a four-for, a five-for. Two matches and some terrific individual performances already (with MI and DC looking super strong). Hope we get a close match soon too.