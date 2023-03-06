A thumping 7-0 scoreline at the end of Liverpool’s triumph over rivals Manchester United in the Premier League came as a shock when the two sides met on Sunday.

This was the first time since 1925 that Liverpool scored five goals past their rivals in a league game at Anfield. This however, was the Merseyside club’s biggest win over United.

Here are some of the key quotes after the match:

“You could see the energy levels were back. We have shown recently we are on the path back. It’s a big win.” – Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson

“To get it today against United with that result is unbelievable. I’m going home to celebrate with the family, Chamomile tea and sleep.” – Mohamed Salah after becoming Liverpool’s all-time leading Premier League scorer on 129 goals.

“We were eager to keep going, keep pressing them and keep scoring goals.” – Dutch forward Cody Gakpo after scoring twice.

“This is definitely a strong setback and is unacceptable. I’m really disappointed and angry about it. It is a reality check.” – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

“Everybody has to feel us, everybody has to know we are still around. That’s what we have to be from now on.” – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

“The players will be ashamed when the going got tough, they went missing.” – Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane.

“That second-half performance felt like two or three years ago when the opposition just couldn’t cope with them, especially at Anfield.” – Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher.

“The second half was an absolute disgrace.” – Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville.

— (Quotes compiled by AFP)