In the Women’s Premier League’s first thriller ever, Grace Harris delivered a knockout blow with an unbeaten 26-ball 59 to ensure UP Warriorz defeat Gujarat Giants by three wickets despite Kim Garth’s magnificent five-wicket haul on Sunday.

WPL 2023 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants blog: Grace Harris produces a stunning knock as UPW win

Grace Harris had tweeted #maybeplayifimlucky after the WPL teams were announced. And she lit the tournament up with a sensational innings in her first match for UP Warriorz.

The Australian all-rounder, with England’s Sophie Ecclestone at her side, was able to turn the situation around with an unbroken 70-run stand off just 25 balls and finish the thrilling chase off the penultimate delivery.

As a result, Sneh Rana-led Gujarat Giants, who were looking to bounce back after their massive 143-run defeat in the opener against Mumbai Indians, lost their second game just twenty-four hours later.

Here’s a look at the reactions from the match between UPWarriorz and Gujarat Giants:

𝘼 𝙁𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙊𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙏𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙧 💥



The @UPWarriorz register their first win of the #TATAWPL 👌👌



PURE JOY for Grace Harris who finishes off in style ⚡️⚡️



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/vc6i9xFK3L#TATAWPL | #UPWvGG pic.twitter.com/2vsQbKcpyX — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 5, 2023

Healy <10 but UPW winning is 🤌🏽 — Vaishnavi Bhaskaran (@vaishbhaskaran) March 5, 2023

Hemalatha Dayalan.



The woman’s got serious skill. Never in doubt.



Show some faith, and she’ll go over an above for you.#HemiHasMyHeart #WPL — Ananya Upendran (@a_upendran11) March 5, 2023

Grace Harris, you freak. That was special 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #WPL2023 — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) March 5, 2023

#WPL2023



The opening WPL weekend at DY Patil: Happy Harry and happy Harris. pic.twitter.com/YAGWXh3If7 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 5, 2023

Kim Garth, who was added to the Gujarat Giants squad over the weekend, has taken 5/36 on Women’s Premier League debut against the UP Warriorz.



The Australian went unsold in last month’s WPL Auction.#WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/Bz7yizEwnr — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) March 5, 2023

The two most iconic lines delivered by Australians on 05.03.2023:



"What's this hold-up?" - Grace Harris



"Calm down." - Alyssa Healy#WPL | #UPWvGG | #WPL2023 — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) March 5, 2023

Grace Harris is so very good at these stunning cameos.#UPWvGG #WPL2023 — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) March 5, 2023

FIFTY FOR Kiran Navgire!



Joins Harmanpreet, Shafali & Meg Lanning (only Day 2, I know)



But this right here is why #WPL ✨ — Zenia D'cunha (@ZENIADCUNHA) March 5, 2023

Grace Harris is such a vibe. Love it. https://t.co/qw5MRVwmG2 — Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_Meadows) March 5, 2023

Kim Garth has seen it all in the last few days. Not in the WPL, coming in as a replacement, not getting the first game, then taking 5 wickets and still being upstaged for player of the match — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 5, 2023

Sneh Rana, a Railways captain, was outstanding at the presser last might after #GujaratGiants' heavy defeat against #MumbaiIndians in the #WPLopener. Conducted herself, and spoke, like a shock-absorber.



In Beth Mooney's absence, she's marshalled #GG today with enviable control. — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) March 5, 2023

This was one of the finest finishes I ve ever seen. Wow #Graceharris is something special. Mind blown by the power and skill on the field to go with the energy and banter off the field. This was a night to remember! #WPL2023 — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) March 5, 2023