WPL 2023, MI vs RCB live: Smriti Mandhana opts to bat first, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co unchanged
Follow updates of match No 4 in the Women’s Premier League.
Live updates
A recap of how things unfolded in Navi Mumbai over the opening weekend:
Team news: RCB make one change, bringing in off-spinner Shreyanka Patil for leg-spinner Asha Joy. MI are unchanged.
MI XI: Yastika Bhatia(wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
RCB XI: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh (wk), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur Singh
Replug for a feature on Harmanpreet’s near flawless knock on opening night:
TOSS: Smriti Mandhana wins the toss and opts to bat first in a very windy CCI.
6.58 pm: RCB’s match 1 saw them miss their mark with the ball against a strong DC batting lineup. That will be their main concern to correct just more than 24 hours.
WPL 2023, RCB vs DC blog: Shafali, Lanning, Norris star as Delhi Capitals win by 60 runs
06.55 pm: Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Women’s Premier League. It’s match No 4 and it’s a big one.
Two of Indian team’s superstars go head-to-head in what is the first of many blockbuster chapters. It’s Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians and Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore. MI started with a huge win against Gujarat Giants, with Harmanpreet Kaur and Saika Ishaque starring with the bat and ball. RCB had a tough outing against Delhi Capitals and will be keen to get on board.
