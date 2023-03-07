WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz live: Alyssa Healy opts to bowl, Grace Harris left out
Follow updates of match No 5 in WPL 2023, where DC take on UPW.
TOSS: Alyssa Healy opts to bowl, Shabnim Ismail replaces Grace Harris
Live updates
DC 4/0 after 1 over: That was as good as you could have hoped for a contest with two of the best in the world. Couple of lovely deliveries shaping away, beating the outside edge. Lanning then opens the face of the bat deftly for a four, should have been fielded better by Sehrawat.
Shabnim Ismail has the new ball, a green pitch and one of the greatest ever batters on strike in Meg Lanning.
Speaking about DC’s opening victory, the Skipper Lanning said, “It was a great start for us. It was good fun to bat with Shafali. She set the tone for the team. Everyone was excellent on the field as well. I also thought Tara was excellent. She bowled on the stumps and was very effective.”
DC captain Lanning on match-winning partnership against RCB – ‘Good fun to bat with Shafali’
Throwback: We will get to see Shikha Pandey vs Alyssa Healy again today.
Team news:
DC XI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris
UPW XI: Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Pre-match: “It might not look like but I have been working on my strength. Hopefully I can get there soon,” says Shabnim Ismail on hitting the 130 kph mark. She was terrific at the World Cup, and will be great to watch her in action today on what seems to be a pitch with help for pacers.
Toss: Alyssa Healy wins the toss and she says the grass covering makes her want to bowl first. Shabnim Ismail comes in... hang on, for Grace Harris. Wow.
Pitch report: There has been rain around in Navi Mumbai and the pitch was covered until a while. We are also told this is a fresh pitch. Might be the first match for Shabnim Ismail... indeed so, she is being given the cap.
06.55 pm: Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Women’s Premier League. It’s match No 5 and it’s a clash between two Aussie captains.
It’s an Indian league, sure, but the Australian presence has been unmissable. And tonight we get our first two Aussies going head-to-head. It could have been match No 3 but with Sneh Rana stepping in for Beth Mooney, that didn’t happen. Today, we have the second consecutive national captain vs vice captain clash. After Harmanpreet Kaur vs Smriti Mandhana, it is Meg Lanning vs Alyssa Healy. It’s Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz.
