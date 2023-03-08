The first quarterfinalists of this season’s Uefa Champions League have been decided, and struggling English giants Chelsea have made the list. The overcame a 1-0 deficit against Borussia Dortmund to go through to the last eight.

In contrasting fashion, Benfica stormed into the quarterfinal after a big win over Club Brugge.

Late on Wednesday though, two more teams will confirm their spot in the last eight. Paris Saint-Germain though face the tough task of playing Bayern Munich, but their head coach remains optimistinc especially after Kylian Mbappe has been deemed fit to play.

Here’s a look at the key stories from international sporting events through the day for 8 March, 2023:

Chelsea pip Dortmund



Chelsea kept their season alive by beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to progress to the quarterfinals of the Champions League 2-1 on aggregate on Tuesday.

Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz, with a twice-taken penalty, got the goals as the Blues relieved the pressure on manager Graham Potter.

The Englishman’s job was on the line after a season that has so far failed to deliver any return on a world-record injection of over £500 million ($600 million) in one season on new signings.

Chelsea had won just three of their previous 16 matches to fall to 10th in the Premier League and bow out early of both domestic cups.

But some of their expensive collection of stars showed up in time to remain in the hunt for a third European Cup.

“There was a fantastic feeling in the dressing room. We have been through a tough period and this competition means a lot for us,” said Potter.

“We wanted to progress and get into the last eight and it sets us up for the next few weeks.”

Dortmund arrived in England on the back of a 10-game winning run in all competitions.

But the visitors posed barely any attacking threat in the first half bar a Marco Reus free-kick that Kepa Arrizabalaga did brilliantly to palm to safety.

“We have to say, over the course of two games, Chelsea deserve to go through,” said Dortmund boss Edin Terzic.

“Both legs were very tight games. In this type of games inches and moments decide if you are going to the next round or not.”

Benfica cruise past Club Brugge

Goncalo Ramos struck twice to help Benfica romp to a 5-1 Champions League last 16, second leg win over Club Brugge on Tuesday in Lisbon and a 7-1 aggregate victory.

Ramos, who shot to global fame during the World Cup when he was selected ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal and netted a hat-trick against Switzerland, set up the opener for Rafa Silva.

The 21-year-old forward then produced two clinical finishes either side of half-time to ensure the two-time European Cup winners would reach the quarterfinals in consecutive seasons.

Joao Mario struck from the spot to score in his fifth consecutive Champions League match – Portugal great Eusebio was the last player to manage the feat for the club.

David Neres added the fifth for Benfica before Bjorn Meijer netted a spectacular late consolation.

Roger Schmidt’s ruthless side finished top of a group containing heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, and made light work of Scott Parker’s knock-out stage novices.

“It’s always good (to score), a striker like me makes a living from that, but the most important thing was that we won and played well,” Ramos told Eleven Sports.

“Whoever we get (in the next round), we will play in the same way.”

Benfica have only been beaten twice all season across all competitions and dominated from the outset against the Belgian visitors.

“The result hits us hard,” said Brugge midfielder Hans Vanaken.

“The way in which it happened was painful too, because we shipped the goals too easily.

“I am emotional because we had a great campaign ... you don’t want to go out like that.”

PSG upbeat after Mbappe return



Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier on Tuesday said the return to full fitness of Kylian Mbappe could see them past Bayern Munich and into the Champions League last eight.

PSG, still chasing a first Champions League title, need to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena.

“We need to play more football than we did in the first leg. We have a gameplan and we have Kylian,” the 56-year-old said.

Mbappe came off the bench late in the first leg but has now fully recovered from a hamstring injury and will start against Bayern.

Mbappe has scored 30 goals in 30 matches in all competitions this season and became PSG’s all-time leading scorer last weekend with a late strike in a 4-2 win over Nantes.

“(Mbappe) gives us more scope to get in behind. We must also win the ball back much faster,” said Galtier.

Galtier, in his first season as PSG coach, said he “did not feel” the club’s season hinges on the result of Wednesday’s match.

“When you are in a very important competition one team will stay and one will go,” he added.

“The Champions League is always a big target here at the club. We have a desire, a determination to go as far as possible.”

