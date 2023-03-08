WPL 2023 Watch, WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur’s teammates and family send wishes on her birthday Mumbai Indians posted a video of Harmanpreet Kaur watching the wishes for her birthday. Scroll Staff An hour ago Updated 10 minutes ago MI Paltan / Twitter The best video you’ll see on the Internet today. 🥹💙Paltan, drop your wishes for Skipper Harman 👇 PS: Thank you for the dancing tip, @imharleenDeol. 😉@ImHarmanpreet | #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #AaliRe #WPL2023 #HappyBirthdayHarman pic.twitter.com/OEmZYCVM7c— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 8, 2023 Guess whose birthday is it 😃Messages pour in for @mipaltan captain @ImHarmanpreet 🎉 👏#TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/9IRfPvBmUG— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 8, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. WPL 2023 WPL Mumbai Indians Harmanpreet Kaur