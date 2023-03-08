WPL 2023, GG vs RCB live updates: Sophia Dunkley dismissed for a sensational 28-ball 65
Follow live updates of Match No 6 at WPL 2023.
Live updates
GG 91/2 after 9 overs: Ah Harleen Deol, you enigma. Gets to face a free hit and guides to point for a single. But then plays a lovely lofted straight drive for four.
GG 82/2 after 8 overs: WICKET! BIG WICKET! Patil was hit for a six and four but she has the last laugh (a wide smile really) as Dunkley lofts one to long off. End of a fabulous knock. Dunkley c Knight b Patil 65 (28 balls)
Shreyanka Patil time. She was expensive with the ball last match, RCB need her to provide breakthrough(s)
GG 71/1 after 7 overs: RCB have a big problem if they can’t keep Deol quite either, who is normally a slow starter. She hits a superbly placed four through cover in Thakur’s over.
Renuka to continue after the time out. Harleen Deol can just do what she is good at for now to keep putting Dunkley on strike as much as she can.
GG 64/1 after 6 overs: Late call for a timeout from RCB it seems so. It’s chaotic.
GG 64/1 after 6 overs: WHAT A POWERPLAY. Remember when this match started with a maiden over? Sensational from Dunkley, not very good at all from RCB to keep feeding her balls in the slot. 4-6-4-4-4 in Pooja Bose’s over and she reaches a 18-ball half century in the fifth over. Perry brings some normalcy to the proceedings in the sixth over.
Time for spin. Preeti Bose. Pressure on RCB.
GG 36/1 after 4 overs: Dunkley on the charge! Two brilliant shots through the offside, first lofted for six and then along the ground for four. A streaky edge for four earlier in the over too. Expensive from Thakur.
Renuka into the attack.
GG 22/1 after 3 overs: WICKET! Giants looked to get a move on. Width to Dunkley and she hits two fours to start the over. Schutt got driven by Meghana for four but shortens the length and gets the edge, no mistake from Ghosh here. Meghana c Ghosh b Schutt 8 (11 balls)
GG 9/0 after 2 overs: DROPPED! Perry should have had a wicket there, lovely shape away from Meghana. The outside edge goes past by Ghosh who took the wrong step to start. Bad miss that. Dunkley scored the first runs with a scoop four after 8 dot balls to start the match.
GG 0/0 after 1 over: MAIDEN OVER! Well that will certainly help RCB settle into this contest. Schutt loves to swing the ball in, but there’s not been much on offer. So she resorts to steady length on the off and around. A leg cutter too through in. Meghana can’t find a move on.
Megan Schutt with the ball in hand. Meghana and Dunkley in the middle.
7.25 pm: RCB have picked up just three wickets in the tournament so far, conceded a couple of huge partnerships too between Lanning/Shafali and Sciver-Brunt/Matthews. That will be the first area to address today. Early wickets needed.
While the pressure of chasing will be on Mandhana and Co, this should help you feel better RCB fans.
GG XI: S Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma (wk), Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar
RCB XI: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Poonam Khemnar, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose
Sneh Rana said at the toss they want to bat freely and use the depth they have. There has been only one chase successful so far. RCB have struggled with their batting so far. Already pressure for sure on RCB.
RCB mentor Sania Mirza on her huddle talk: Told the girls that we need to remember why we are here. Embrace the pressure.
Team news: Sneh Rana and Co avoid the temptation to change things up, Smriti Mandhana says Disha Kasat (who hasn’t managed to get going in the two matches) is being replaced by Poonam Khemnar, a hard-hitting option.
TOSS: Gujarat Giants win the toss, to bat first. No changes in their lineup after a close defeat against UP.
06.58 pm: Sneh Rana and Smriti Mandhana getting ready for the toss of what is already must-win territory for both teams. Mithali Raj says in the pre-match chat that physio / franchise will update on Beth Mooney sometime soon. She is at the venue for what it is worth.
06.55 pmL Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Women’s Premier League. It’s match No 6 and it is, arguably, already must-win territory for the two teams in action.
Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore have both played two and lost two, and by some big margins too. The Net Run Rate is weak and the points on board reads zero. For one of them both will improve tonight, for another, it is going to be near improbable to finish in the top three from here on.
Who will come out on top?
Photos / screenshots in the blog courtesy: Sportzpics / wplt20.com and JioCinema