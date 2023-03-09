Australia tour of India 2023 Watch, IND v AUS: Mohammed Shami sends Peter Handscomb’s stump cartwheeling in Ahmedabad Peter Handscomb was dismissed for 17 courtesy a peach of a delivery by Mohammed Shami that sent his off-stump flying. Scroll Staff An hour ago Peter Handscomb of Australia bowled out by Mohammed Shami of India during day one of the fourth Mastercard Test Match between India and Australia held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad | Saikat Das / SPORTZPICS for BCCI As good as it gets! 🔥🔥@MdShami11 uproots the off-stump to dismiss Handscomb for 17! 👏👏Australia 170/4. Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/8DPghkx0DE#INDvAUS | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/2hXFYhvslW— BCCI (@BCCI) March 9, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. India Australia Peter Handscomb Cricket Australia tour of India 2023 Mohammed Shami