Australia tour of India 2023 Watch: R Ashwin dismisses centurion Cam Green, Alex Carey in one over on day two of Ahmedabad Test One brought two for India after a double-century stand between Green and Khawaja. Scroll Staff An hour ago Updated An hour ago R Ashwin (L) with teammates | Sportzpics / BCCI 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐭𝐰𝐨! 🔥🔥A sigh of relief for #TeamIndia as @ashwinravi99 strikes twice in an over to remove Cameron Green and Alex Carey 💪🏻💪🏻Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/8DPghkx0DE#INDvAUS | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/e8caRqCHOq— BCCI (@BCCI) March 10, 2023