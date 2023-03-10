WPL 2023, UPW vs RCB live blog: Smriti Mandhana opts to bat first, RCB seeking first win
Follow live updates of match No 8 at WPL 2023.
Live updates
7.17 pm: UPW have played just two matches so far so understandably more focus is on RCB for now. Schutt has struggled with the ball in hand and Burns gives a power-hitter in the middle order. Zanzad, a left-arm pacer, has been around for a long time and it is a massive chance for her tonight to impress. A bit harsh on Khemnar to not bowl and be out of the lineup after an early dismissal. Bose has struggled too, so that makes sense to try Pawar out. Will be interesting to see if Mandhana turns to more options with the ball tonight, with someone like Ahuja yet to be used fully.
7.15 pm: Smriti Mandhana has gotten off to three starts and then dismissed by offspinners thrice. The battle with Deepti Sharma is one to watch out for early.
RCB XI (changes highlighted): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur
UPW XI (changes highlighted): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Smriti Mandhana says three changes for RCB, details coming soon. Alyssa Healy would have batted first too. Grace Harris is back in place of Shabnim Ismail.
TOSS: Smriti Mandhana has a big smile on her face as she wins the toss and opts to bat first.
UP Warriorz have made a change to their squad with Shivali Shinde of Maharashtra replacing another wicketkeeper Laxmi Yadav:
Alyssa Healy (Captain), Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Simran Shaikh, Shivali Shinde
06.48 pm: UPW mentor Lisa Sthalekar analyses the defeat against DC.
06.47 pm: The brightest spark among the domestic talent in RCB squad has so far come from Shreyanka Patil. Here’s a nice video feature on the 20-year-old.
06.45 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Women’s Premier League. It’s match No 8 and it is getting dangerously close to exit territory for Royal Challengers Bangalore. And they take on Alyssa Healy’s UP Warriorz.
Their Net Run Rate is bad, they are yet to win a match after playing three, and a defeat tonight will all but seal their fate in the inaugural edition of WPL. RCB began the tournament as one of the strongest teams on paper but they are yet to come to the party. Worryingly for them, the margins have been big too. But they did show signs of finding somewhat close to their best in the defeat against Gujarat Giants.
For UPW, the stunning heist against GG was followed by a big defeat against Delhi Capitals despite a stunning 90* by Tahlia McGrath. They took a big risk by dropping Grace Harris to prop up their bowling, but expect the explosive batter to return to the lineup today at Brabourne Stadium.
Photos / screenshots in the blog courtesy: Sportzpics / wplt20.com and JioCinema