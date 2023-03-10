Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Germany, live: Harmanpreet Singh and Co take on World Champions
Follow updates from the Indian men’s hockey team’s FIH Pro League match against Germany in Odisha.
Live updates
Q1, IND 0-0 GER: Unreal attempt from Dilpreet Singh! Harmanpreet puts in a hopeful long ball and Dilpreet, running backwards towards goal, flicks it towards goal from shoulder height. Alex Stadler saves it unknowingly with his leg and then scampers to hook it off the line. Brilliant from Dilpreet.
Q1, IND 0-0 GER: Selvam Karthi makes a good interception to break the German hold over the ball. Moments later, he takes down a loooong ball but is double-teamed by the German defence and he loses the ball. It’s good opportunity for the young Tamil Nadu forward to stake a place in the squad.
Q1, IND 0-0 GER: Abhishek tries his luck from just inside the circle but ends up scuffing his attempt.
Q1, IND 0-0 GER: Manpreet Singh, playing at left-back tonight, goes on a brilliant run. Reaches the edge of the circle and puts in a hopeful reverse pass but the ball ends up in the goal without any Indian stick getting the final touch.
Q1, IND 0-0 GER: And we are off in Rourkela!
India and Germany take to the pitch at the Birsa Munda stadium in Rourkela. It’s an imposing stadium with a brilliant atmosphere. The crowd rarely goes quite here. Hopefully, the two teams give the crowd a lot to cheer for.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of India’s match against Germany, in the 2022-’23 FIH Men’s Pro League, at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.
After the disappointment of finishing outside the top eight at the Hockey World Cup, the Indian men’s hockey team is back in action in the first of four matches in the Pro League mini tournament. It’s a team in transition after coach Graham Reid resigned following the World Cup.
Craig Fulton has been appointed as the new coach but the South African is yet to take over the side. Many veteran players have been rested giving some youngsters to stake their claim in the national side.
The first assignment in the post-Reid era for India is to face World Champions Germany.
