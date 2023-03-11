Shubman Gill hit his second Test century after overcoming a tough spell of run-making in India’s reply on day three of the fourth match against Australia at Ahmedabad on Saturday.
The batters’ patience was put to the test throughout much of the scorching day by Steve Smith’s rotating bowlers, who maintained strict discipline in their line and length. But, there was an interesting passage of play when Gill turned the tide with two consecutive boundaries off Cameron Green with beautiful cover drives.
Gill had reached the milestone with a beautiful sweep off Todd Murphy, but four balls later, his partner Cheteshwar Pujara was out for 42. Gill then combined with Virat Kohli before he was trapped lbw by Nathan Lyon after missing the line of the ball which turned and just about beat the inside edge.
With this knock, he not only brought up his first century in India but also the first against Australia, after narrowly missing out on one in Gabba in 2021. Basking in his purple patch, he also became the leading run-scorer for India across formats in 2023.
Here are reactions to his century: