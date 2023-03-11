WPL 2023, GG vs DC live: Marizanne Kapp picks up four wickets in the powerplay to leave GG reeling
Follow updates of match No 9 at WPL 2023.
Live updates
GG 33/6 after 6.5 overs: WICKET! FIVE-FOR! KAPP! WOW. This is astonishing. Another length ball that seams into the batter and Kapp nails the top of off. Verma b Kapp 2 (10 balls)
Kapp will bowl her fourth straight.
GG 31/5 after 6 overs: A penny for Dunkley’s thoughts. GG have been stunned in the powerplay. Jonassen with a quiet over. Wareham and Sushma Verma in the middle now.
GG 28/5 after 4.4 overs: WICKET! Wow. That is a terrific off cutter, looks close in real time. DC use the review again and again the decision is overturned! Deol lbw b Kapp 20 (14 balls0
GG 23/4 after 4 overs: The pacers have put DC right on top.
GG 18/4 after 3.3 overs: WICKET! And the procession continues. Pandey induces the outside edge and Lanning went for the immediately. Yep, clearly outside edge. Hemalatha c Bhatia b Pandey 5 (5 balls)
GG 9/3 after 2.3 overs: WICKET! TWO IN TWO! And it is the big one. Ash Gardner is out for a first-ball duck. Nearly identical delivery to the one that got Wolvaardt, just that Gardner has her pad in front. Review returns umpire’s call. Gardner lbw b Kapp 0 (1 ball)
GG 9/2 after 2.2 overs: WICKET! KAPP! She gets her counterpart early. Another perfect delivery with the new ball. Hit a good length, moved in a tad bit. Timber again. Wolvaardt b Kapp 1 (2 balls)
GG 8/1 after 2 overs: Radha Yadav into the attack early with two RHBs in the middle. Deol with a lovely lofted drive over cover for four. Good use of the feet. Wolvaardt gets off the mark too
GG 1/1 after 1 over: No strike for Wolvaardt in the opening over, Harleen is the new batter. She was terrific in the last match, GG need her to fire again.
GG 0/1 after 0.2 overs: WICKET! What a ball to get early on. Fast and full, Meghana is late to get her bat down and timber. Meghana b Kapp 0 (2 balls)
Meghana and Wolvaardt in the middle, Kapp has the ball in hand.
Gujarat Giants XI : S Meghana, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Sushma Verma(w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar
Delhi Capitals XI: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris
TEAM NEWS: And Delhi bring in Laura Harris (Grace’s sister and equally explosive with the bat) for an unwell Alice Caspey. Lanning will be hoping to bounce back quickly after a frustrating defeat.
TEAM NEWS: Grace Harris got dropped by UPW after the stunning innings she played against GG. Sophia Dunkley now got dropped by GG after a 18-ball half century. I know only 4 overseas and all, but both decisions baffle me.
TOSS: Sneh Rana wins the toss and opts to bat on a fresh wicket.
ICYMI: Gujarat Giants have signed South African batter Laura Wolvaardt to replace injured skipper Beth Mooney for the remainder of the Women’s Premier League 2023 season.
The Australian batter retired hurt after sustaining a calf strain in the tournament opener against the Mumbai Indians which the Giants eventually lost by a massive 143 runs. Since then, the side is being led by Railways captain and Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana.
06.55 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Women’s Premier League. It’s match No 9 and it is Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals.
After some high stake contests for different reasons over the last couple of days, today is the chance for either Capitals to pull away from the pack a bit or for Giants to make things very interesting on the points table. Giants can make it 4 points for three teams below Mumbai Indians. But DC will be itching to bounce back after their heavy defeat against MI.
The venue is the DY Patil Stadium for this one, and a fresh pitch in use.
Photos / screenshots in the blog courtesy: Sportzpics / wplt20.com and JioCinema