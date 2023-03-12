Iga Swiatek got her title defence at the Indian Wells Masters off to a flying start. The world No 1 is pursuing a rare title defence in the Californian event, before moving on to the Miami Masters. Meanwhile, Andy Murray beat Radu Albot to register his first straight-sets win in a year.

In the Premier League, Manchester City were made to work hard in their narrow-win over Crystal Palace, as the defending champions aim to catch-up to current leaders Arsenal. Liverpool were brought down to earth by Bournemouth after The Reds’ historic win last week over rivals Manchester United.

In Spain’s La Liga, Real Madrid continued to chase leaders Barcelona with a win against Espanyol.

Here’s a look at the key stories from international sporting events through the day for 12 March, 2023:

Iga Swiatek cruises to Indian Wells second round



World No 1 Iga Swiatek launched her bid for a rare Indian Wells title repeat with a convincing 6-0, 6-1 second-round victory over 56th-ranked American Claire Liu on Saturday.

Neither Liu nor the breezy conditions on Stadium Court troubled Swiatek, who is seeking to become just the second woman – after Martina Navratilova in 1990-91 – to successfully defend her title at the prestigious combined WTA and ATP Masters 1000 hard court tournament.

Swiatek roared through the first set, winning 25 of 32 points.

She didn’t have things quite so much her own way in the second. She never faced a break point, but Liu did manage to save a match point as she finally held serve in the penultimate game.

The crowd roared when Liu – facing a top-ranked player for the first time – slipped a forehand passing shot under Swiatek’s guard on game point.

It brought a relieved smile to the American’s face, but Swiatek closed it out in the next game after 65 minutes.

“For sure Claire used that moment when I didn’t play as aggressive that I should be, but I’m pretty happy that I was able to close it out pretty fast,” said Swiatek, the reigning French Open and US Open champion who was surprised in the round of 16 at the Australian Open in January.

Since then, the 21-year-old from Warsaw has successfully defended her title in Doha and reached the final in Dubai.

Former world No 1 Andy Murray, grinding his way back after hip replacement surgery in 2019, defeated lucky loser Radu Albot 6-4, 6-3 – the Briton’s first straight-sets win in a year that has seen him pull off a string of unlikely marathon victories that included a five-set epic lasting five hours and 45 minutes in the second round of the Australian Open.

Murray booked a third-round clash with Jack Draper, who won an all-British battle with 24th seed Daniel Evans 6-4, 6-2.

Manchester City close gap on top

Manchester City needed an Erling Haaland penalty 12 minutes from time to see off Crystal Palace 1-0 on Saturday as Liverpool’s resurgence proved short-lived after a 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth.

Victory takes City to within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal, who play at Fulham on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s men dominated for almost the entire 94 minutes at a sodden Selhurst Park, but were headed for another major blow to their title defence until Ilkay Gundogan was chopped down inside the box by Michael Olise.

Haaland kept his cool to roll home his 34th goal of the season from the spot.

“I enjoy it, this is England, this is what I have watched my whole life,” said Haaland on challenging for his first Premier League title.

“I enjoy every single second being in it. It’s good to be in the middle of it.”

Earlier, Liverpool were brought back to earth with a bang after inflicting Manchester United’s record-equalling defeat in a 7-0 win last weekend.

Philip Billing scored the only goal for Bournemouth to lift the Cherries out of the bottom three as Mohamed Salah fired a second half penalty wide.

“The game was pretty much the opposite of what we wanted to show and to do today. I think we played for pretty much 95 minutes the game Bournemouth wanted to play,” said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

“This game was a massive knock and how it is with knocks, you have to take them, you have to have a look how big the scars are and then you go from there.”

Fifth-placed Liverpool are now six points adrift of the Champions League places after Harry Kane ensured a tough week for Tottenham ended on a high by scoring twice in a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

Real Madrid continue to chase Barcelona

Vinicius Junior scored a fine solo goal as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Espanyol 3-1 and cut Barcelona’s lead to six points at the top of La Liga on Saturday.

Ruben Baraja’s Valencia scraped a fraught 1-0 win over Osasuna to climb out of the relegation zone thanks to Justin Kluivert’s strike at Mestalla.

Joselu had sent visitors Espanyol ahead early on at the Santiago Bernabeu but Vinicius produced a surging run and lethal finish to pull the champions level.

Eder Militao’s header completed the turnaround and Marco Asensio wrapped up the win late on.

Barcelona visit Athletic Bilbao on Sunday night to try and restore their advantage, ahead of the Clasico at Camp Nou on March 19.

“They caught us out a bit with their goal, but the game gives us confidence to face a complicated week,” said Nacho, ahead of Madrid’s clashes with Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday and Barcelona on Sunday.

“When space opens out, we’re a team that has very fast players up front (to capitalise).”

After failing to score from open play in their last three matches across all competitions, Madrid’s three well-taken goals were a confidence boost.

