FIH Hockey Pro League action continued from Rourkela as Australia took on Germany in a replay of the World Cup semi-finals that led to late heartbreak for Australia. Germany came away winners once again, in a close encounter with Malte Hellwig scoring the only goal of the game. Australia had plenty of chances, but Jean-Paul Danneberg would not relent in the German goal, pulling off brilliant saves all through the game, securing Germany’s clean-sheet and earning all 3 points for them.

Australia started the game on the front foot with their midfield press turning possession over multiple times, but it was Germany who created the first clear opening and scored as a powerful hit by Hellwig flew past Benjamin Rennie in the Kookaburras goal.

Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Germany, as it happened: Hosts beat world champions 3-2 in thriller

Australia piled on the pressure but Germany’s defence held strong in their narrow shape inside the circle to keep Australia out as the first quarter came to an end.

The second quarter continued from where the first quarter left off as Australia continued their search for the equaliser but Germany remained disciplined in defence. Australia’s best chance came midway through the quarter as a cross from the right by James Collins just required a touch by Nathan Ephraums in front of the goal, but the deflection came off the forward’s foot. Australia won their first penalty corner with 5 minutes left in the half but Danneberg in the goal for Germany, made the save. Jack Welch forced another save out of Danneberg with a powerful hit from the top of the circle and Teo Hinrichs was sharp in gathering the rebound and clearing.

Both teams exchanged chances early in the second half. Niklas Bosserhoff’s hit into the circle needed a slight touch from diving Erik Kleinlein but he missed. Australia then had a fantastic opportunity off a German turnover with Lachlan Sharp getting off a shot from the top of the circle, but Ephraums’ attempted deflection took the ball away from goal. The third quarter failed to produce a goal despite the high intensity as Australia’s search for an equaliser and Germany’s search for a cushion continued into the final fifteen minutes.

Australia won a penalty corner with 10 minutes left in the game as Ephraums’ shot from close range was blocked by Danneberg but the ball got stuck under his leg and Australia had an opportunity. It was Welch who took on the corner but his shot was run down brilliantly by Tom Grambusch. Australia won another penalty corner a few seconds later, but a fantastic double save by Danneberg continued to frustrate the Kookaburras. Danneberg continued thwarting Australian attacks, pulling off saves from a drag flick by Gupte and a tomahawk by Craig Marais to keep Germany ahead with 5 minutes left in the game. With 15 seconds left in the game Australia mustered one final chance through a penalty corner, but Danneberg saved again and earned Germany a win and all three points.

The German goalkeeper was awarded player of the match and said: “Fantastic to get the win and keep the clean sheet. It was important to get a win after the loss yesterday. Happy with the entire team’s performance in defence, keeping Australia out for 60 minutes is never easy, but happy that we managed it today.”