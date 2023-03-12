WPL 2023, UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians live: Score updates, statistics, reactions and more
Follow updates of match No 10 of WPL 2023.
Live updates
Team news: Dhara Gujjar is the debutant for MI (Even though the broadcasters continue to insist Amanjot Kaur). Pooja Vastrakar is injured, says Harman. Ismail replaces Harris for UPW.
TOSS: Alyssa Healy, with a quick handshake with Harman, says UP will be batting first. No Grace Harris, who is ill seemingly.
6.55 pm: Early team news is that there is a debutant for MI. Not quite sure who the cap went to but it wasn’t Amanjot Kaur certainly, who has already played for MI (but hasn’t been required to bat or bowl). MI’s bowlers have been brilliant in all three matches so far, bowling out their opponents thrice (29 wickets in all). UPW also have their bowlers coming to the party, especially spinners. Should be a good battle that today.
Read: What a knock by Shafali Verma vs GG last night.
06.43 pm: The broadcasters do mention the “effort” debate that popped up recently on social media. In case you missed in the aftermath of India-Australia semifinal, Healy had some interesting things to say.
06.40 pm Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Women’s Premier League. It’s match No 10 and it is UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians. It is Alyssa Healy vs Harmanpreet Kaur.
Mumbai Indians have undoubtedly been the best side of the tournament so far and they come into this with three wins out of three. In what was supposed to be their biggest test so far, they came up with a thumping win against Delhi Capitals. They have won one match by 143 runs and finished two chases in the 15th over. On the other side, Healy’s Warriorz have blown hot and cold. They have two wins out of three, and their spin strength is starting to come to the fore. A win for them would see three teams emerge as clear favourites for top three.
Will we see a close contest today?
And watch out for the efforts on the field.
