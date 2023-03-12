Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Australia live: Joshua Beltz makes it 1-0 to Australia in Q1
Follow live updates of India vs Australia in the men’s FIH Pro League.
Live updates
Q1 - India 0-1 Australia: GOAL FOR AUSTRALIA! Pass comes in from Jack Welch and Joshua Beltz tries to pass it forward, but Manpreet Singh inadvertently hits it into his own net. The goal is given to Beltz though.
Q1 - India 0-0 Australia: Gurjant Singh with the first good chance of the match within two minutes of play, but his shot goes just wide.
AND WE’RE OFF!
“We’d had a consistent performance against Germany, we’d like to see another consistent performance tonight,” says David John, who is sitting in as head coach for the Indian team that awaits the arrival of Craig Fulton.
Here come the teams out onto the pitch at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela, national anthems to follow.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of India’s match against Australia, in the 2022-’23 FIH Men’s Pro League, at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.
In the mini-tournament, also featuring World Champions Germany, India take on their nemesis the Kookaburras. While Harmanpreet Singh-led India defeated Germany in the first match on Friday, the Germans defeated Australia in the second match on Saturday. Mind you, both India and Australia are trying a few different things (in terms of personnel) at this event. Colin Batch-coached Australia have brought in a few new faces as they hope to build towards Paris. India too are at the start of a transition. This could be a close one tonight.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy: FIH Media / Fancode
Match live: Star Spors Select 2 and Fancode in India