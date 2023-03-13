Premier League leaders Arsenal came up with a resounding win over Fulham to extend their lead to five points, while in Spain, Barcelona pushed the gap with second placed Real Madrid to nine points with a win over Athletic Bilbao.

In New Zealand, rain shortened play on the fifth day of the Test match against Sri Lanka. A draw there, which appears imminent, will mean India qualify for the World Test Championship final.

Over at Indian Wells, qualifier Cristian Garin upset Casper Ruud, as Alexander Zverev booked a third round match against Daniil Medvedev.

Arsenal extend lead



Arsenal powered five points clear at the top of the Premier League with a stylish 3-0 win at Fulham, while Casemiro was sent off as Manchester United were held to a 0-0 draw by Southampton on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side had seen second-placed Manchester City close the gap with victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday. The Gunners responded with the kind of composed display that has been the hallmark of their unexpected title charge.

First-half goals from Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard – all set up by Leandro Trossard – put Arsenal on course for a fifth consecutive league win.

With 11 league games left, the north Londoners have the title in their sights.

Since being knocked out of pole position after a defeat against City, which came during a run of four games without a win, Arsenal have shown the mettle of potential champions with a strong response to that wobble.

It was Arsenal’s 11th victory from 14 away league matches this season, underlining the durability and maturity that has them in position to win the title for the first time since Arsene Wenger’s ‘Invincibles’ in 2004.

“We scored beautiful goals. I’m really happy to win away from home, especially with a clean sheet,” Arteta said.

“It’s great to see the goals distributed through the team. Leandro laid on three assists and could also have scored too.”

There was more good news for Arsenal in the last 14 minutes as Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus made his first appearance since injuring his knee at last year’s World Cup.

Rain shortens NZ-Sri Lanka fifth day



The final day of the first Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka was restricted to one marathon session on Monday because of a lengthy rain delay in Christchurch.

After the first two sessions of the day were washed out, a break in the weather allowed play to resume at 3:30pm (0230 GMT) with a minimum 53 overs and no break.

The match is heading for a draw with New Zealand resuming on 28-1 and chasing a target of 285.

Sri Lanka need to win to keep alive their hopes of making the World Test Championship final.

The highest fourth-innings score at the Hagley Oval ground in Christchurch is 256-8 by New Zealand in a 2018 draw against England.

Barcelona beat Bilbao



Raphinha’s strike earned Barcelona an agonising 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday to restore their nine-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Real Sociedad stumbled to a 1-1 draw at Real Mallorca, with their bid to finish in the top four losing steam at an alarming rate.

Struggling Sevilla earned an important 2-1 win over Almeria to climb to 13th, two points clear of the relegation zone, leaving their opponents 19th.

In Barcelona’s first game after being charged with corruption by Spanish prosecutors, they shut out the noise and took another step towards their first title since 2019.

The Catalans secured their 19th clean sheet in 25 La Liga games this season as they held on to earn their ninth 1-0 win of the season, keeping second place Madrid at arm’s length after the champions beat Espanyol on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen made some superb saves in the second half and Alex Berenguer struck the post, but Athletic could not break down the league leaders.

When Inaki Williams eventually did late on, the goal was disallowed after VAR spotted a handball by Iker Muniain in the build-up.

“In the end what counts (is holding on), we defended with everybody, including in goal, on the goal line, these are games we have to win,” Ter Stegen told DAZN.

“I have not seen the disallowed goal, but that’s why we have VAR. It’s a decision (the officials) have to take. We are very happy to keep another clean sheet.”

Cristian Garin stuns Casper Ruud



Chilean qualifier Cristian Garin shocked third-seeded Casper Ruud 6-4, 7-6 (2) to reach the fourth round at Indian Wells on Sunday as in-form Briton Cameron Norrie survived a scare.

Garin’s attacking game paid off as he dispatched world No 4 Ruud in just under two hours.

Tenth-seeded Norrie, who reached the final in Buenos Aires and lifted the trophy in Rio de Janeiro last month, was down a set and 4-1 to Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel before rallying for a 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-2 victory.

Former world No 2 Alexander Zverev said he was fortunate to come out on top in a 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 victory over Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori.

“Starting the second set and to be honest throughout the third set I felt like he was the much better player and I just kind of was hanging onto the match,” the German said.

“I was just trying my best and I’m happy that I found a way because it was all about that today.”

Zverev will next face Daniil Medvedev who beat Ilya Ivashka 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

In other early matches, third-seeded American Jessica Pegula again rallied from a set down, beating Anastasia Potapova 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Last year’s runner-up, Maria Sakkari, shook off a slow start to beat Ukraine’s Anehelina Kalinina 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

