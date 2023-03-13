New Zealand pulled off a humdinger of a win in Christchurch against Sri Lanka which meant India have qualified for the ICC World Test Championship final scheduled to be played at the Oval in London from 7 to 11 June.

India will now face Australia in the final of the WTC in June, playing in the summit clash for the second time in two editions.

The result in the fourth Test between India and Australia becomes immaterial now for the qualification chances. Sri Lanka had to win their series 2-0 to stand a chance, which is now not possible.

Australia had earlier secured their spot in their first ICC World Test Championship Final following their resounding 9-wicket win in the third Test in Indore.

TEAM PCT (%) PTS MATCHESWLD SER PEN AUSTRALIA* 68.52 148 11-3-4 6 0 INDIA* 60.29 123 10-5-2 6 -5 SOUTH AFRICA 55.56 100 8-6-1 6 0 SRI LANKA 48.48 64 5-5-1 6 0 ENGLAND 46.97 124 10-8-4 6 -12 PAKISTAN 38.1 64 4-6-4 6 0 WEST INDIES 34.62 54 4-7-2 6 -2 NEW ZEALAND 33.33 48 3-6-3 6 0 BANGLADESH 11.11 16 1-10-1 6 0 *Will change after ongoing match PCT (%): Percentage L: Number of matches lost SER: Number of series played PTS: Number of points awarded D: Number of matches drawn PEN: Number of penalty overs W: Number of matches won

New Zealand scurry to a famous Test win running a bye off the final ball!



Sri Lanka's push for a spot in the #WTC23 final falls agonisingly short!#NZvSL Scorecard: https://t.co/p873rNARKS pic.twitter.com/CnFWN8xBti — ICC (@ICC) March 13, 2023

The current cycle has run from July 2021 to June 2023 and comprises the top nine Test teams, all of whom have played six series each - three at home and three away.

