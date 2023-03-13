Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Germany live blog: Hellwig scores for German as hosts lead 4-3
Follow live updates of India vs Germany in the men’s FIH Pro League.
Live updates
Q3, IND 4-3 GER: PC for Germany as the ball hits Rabichandra’s foot. Peillat’s attempt is deflected off the first rusher. Kaufmann is closest to the ball but his shot is saved well by Pawan.
Q3, IND 4-3 GER: Germany score! Scratch out that last update. Brilliant flowing move from Germany down the left. Kaufmann sprints with the ball and feeds it to Miltkau who controls and feeds it to the onrushing Malte Hellwig to dive and get the crucial touch to put the ball across Pawan into the side of the goal.
Q3, IND 4-2 GER: And we are back with the second half. For the sake of my fingers, here’s to hoping both defences stay solid.
HT, IND 4-2 GER: And that’s half time! It was a complete contrast between the first two quarters. Germany lead 1-0 in Q1 but Jugraj, Abhishek, Karthi and Harmanpreet Singh scored in five minutes with Gonzalo Peillat getting a goal for Germany between those Indian goals.
Q2, IND 4-2 GER: India score again! Harmanpreet Singh gets in on the act and slams in his drag-flick into the top corner. No way Stadler was saving that. That’s five goals in five minutes!
Q2, IND 3-2 GER: A flurry of goals in Rourkela! Everything is happening faster than I could type. First Gonzalo Peillat brings Germany level through a PC. After the restart, he goes in for a long ball with his teammate Antheus Barry and neither gets the ball. Abhishek gets a free run at goal and fires in a reverse shot to beat Stadler at the near post.
Q2, IND 2-1 GER: Two goals in a minute for India! Peillate and Barry go for a high ball together and neither get it. That allows Abhishek a free run at goal and he fires in a reverse shot past Stadler at the near post
Q2, IND 1-1 GER: Jugraj Singh levels it for India! Poor play from Grambusch to lose possession and then concedes a PC. The injection is towards Jugraj in the second battery and he fires the ball between Stadler’s legs.
Q2, IND 0-1 GER: Oh what a take from Sumit! Takes down Harmanpreet’s high ball with the softest of hands and crosses the ball towards Karthi, However, he is thrown off balance by his own teammet Gurjant and the chance goes begging.
Q2, IND 0-1 GER: Germany play from the right and Paul-Phillip Kaufmann gets the lightest of touches to send the ball towards goal. Sreejesh has come out and the ball is trapped under him as he tries to push it away. Kaufmann is hunting for the ball and looks at the umpire which gives India enough time to get away with the ball.
Q2, IND 0-1 GER: Manpreet is back on his feet while Sreejesh takes his place between the posts for Q2.
End of Q1, IND 0-1 GER: And that’s the end of the first quarter. Sukhjeet should have given India the lead with a golden opportunity. Germany converted from their only big chance.
Q1, IND 0-1 GER: Oooof! Manpreet Singh bangs his knee against Teo Hinrichs’s knee but it is the Indian who comes off worse in that collision. Walks off after a lying down for a bit. Hinrichs gets a green card for the challenge.
Q1, IND 0-1 GER: Though it’s a relatively young team, India are doing well to play their way around the Germans.
Q1, IND 0-1 GER: Vishnukanth Singh is manning the Indian midfield with Dilpreet now and wins a free-hit. The ball is played to the marauding Jarmanpreet on the right. His cross, however, is booted away by Stadler and India get a long corner. A minute later, Jarmanpreet puts in another cross but Selvam Karthi cannot get a good connection on it.
Q1, IND 0-1 GER: Tom Grambusch gives Germany the lead! Germany get on the attack and the ball comes off Harmanpreet’s foot into Justus Weigand’s path and he slams the ball in. But… the umpire had already blown the whistle for a Germany penalty corner. Grambusch threads the gap between the man on the post and Pawan to put Germany ahead.
Q1, IND 0-0 GER: How has Sukhjeet missed that! Gurjant makes just enough space with a clever feint before flashing a low cross. Sukhjeet has to just get his stick on the ball but he misses it.
Q1, IND 0-0 GER: The national anthems are sung, hands are shaken and last-minute team talks are give. And off we go!
So Hardik Singh misses out due to an illness. Will be interesting to see who steps up in his place for India. After a promising showing against Australia, Pawan starts in goal ahead of PR Sreejesh for India.
Interim coach David John ahead of the match says, “Scoring goals is an important part of the game and we are happy we are scoring. Scoring three against Germany and five against Australia, which doesn’t happen a lot. Germany are a proud hockey nation and will come out strongly tonight.”
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of India’s match against Germany, in the 2022-’23 FIH Men’s Pro League, at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.
Fresh off a thrilling win against Australia, India take on Germany in their third match of the Pro League mini-tournament in Rourkela. Harmanpreet Singh-led India are gunning for their third win in a row after two close victories against World Cup winners Germany and Australia in the previous matches. After having a below-par World Cup considering his standards, Harmanpreet Singh has gotten back into scoring touch after claiming a hat-trick in the win over Australia. Germany, meanwhile, come into the match after beating the Kookaburras in a tight encounter.
Here’s a look at the points table:
