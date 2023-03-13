WPL 2023, DC vs RCB live: Can Smriti Mandhana’s RCB get their first win of the season?
Follow updates from match No 11 at WPL 2023.
Live updates
TOSS: Meg Lanning wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
Toss coming up, worth noting that this is the first match of the tournament that RCB are playing at DY Patil.
6.55 pm: As Delhi Capitals return to action, a piece on Shafali Verma’s innings vs GG
6.50 pm: Ellyse Perry on Smriti Mandhana’s captaincy: “She is an incredible player, we all know that. I think she is a great captain too, she just needs a chance to find her feet in the tournament”
Read more here:
Smriti Mandhana takes blame for batting woes, Ellyse Perry backs her to come good
6.45 pm: As we are at the halfway stage of the tournament, a quick piece looking back at the week that has been.
06.40 pm Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Women’s Premier League. It’s match No 11 and it is Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.
RCB... ah, the enigma that is RCB. Before the tournament started, not many would have pegged the squad led by Smriti Mandhana to be winless after four matches. At least not us, here. But certainly, things have not panned out they’d like. Mathematically they are still alive in the tournament but it is going to be a difficult ask to finish top three with that Net Run Rate from here on. What they need for starters is a win and Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals are not going to make it any easier.
This is the first return match of the tournament. When they met earlier, DC posted a 200-plus score and Tara Norris went on to pick five wickets.
WPL 2023, RCB vs DC blog: Shafali, Lanning, Norris star as Delhi Capitals win by 60 runs
Photos / screenshots in the blog courtesy: Sportzpics / wplt20.com and JioCinema