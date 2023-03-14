Iga Swiatek continued her impressive run at the Indian Wells Masters by coming up with a straight-sets win over former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu. Meanwhile, 37-year-old Stan Wawrinka beat Holger Rune, 18 years his junior, to make it to the fourth round, where he will play Jannik Sinner.

In football news, Atletico Madrid left it late to get a win over Girona to tighten their grip on third spot in the La Liga table.

Here’s a look at the key stories from international sporting events through the day for 14 March, 2023:

Iga Swiatek continues run at Indian Wells



World No 1 Iga Swiatek passed the test she’d been looking for, roaring through the tiebreaker to win a roller-coaster clash with Bianca Andreescu 6-3, 7-6 (1) to reach the fourth round at Indian Wells.

The victory took her a step closer to becoming just the second woman, after Martina Navratilova in 1990 and 1991, to win back-to-back titles in the combined WTA and ATP Masters 1000 event.

Swiatek next faces another former US Open champion for a place in the quarter-finals, Britain’s Emma Raducanu.

Raducanu, who has battled nagging wrist trouble and tonsillitis in recent weeks, dispatched big-hitting Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka scored a win for the old guard, beating 19-year-old seventh seed Holger Rune 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5 to reach the fourth round at Indian Wells.

A former world No 3 now ranked 100th, Wawrinka has had two left knee and two left foot surgeries since he reached the Indian Wells and Roland Garros finals in 2017.

At 37, he had 18 years on his opponent, but he avenged a first-round defeat to the Dane at the Paris Masters in November, where Rune saved three match points to launch his run to a first Masters title.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina punched her ticket to the fourth round at Indian Wells on Monday with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over former champion Paula Badosa, while men’s defending champion Taylor Fritz came up 6-1, 6-2 winner over Argentina’s Sebastian Baez.

Results on Monday at the Indian Wells WTA and ATP Masters 1000 hard court tennis tournament (x denotes seeded player): Men’s singles third round Jack Draper (GBR) bt Andy Murray (SCO) 7-6 (8/6), 6-2 Tommy Paul (USA x17) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x9) 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x8) bt Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x27) 7-5, 6-4 Taylor Fritz (USA x4) bt Sebastián Báez (ARG x30) 6-1, 6-2 Márton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Alex Molcan (SVK) 6-4, 6-2 Jannik Sinner (ITA x11) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 7-6 (9/7), 6-4 Stan Wawrinka (SUI) bt Holger Rune (DEN x7) 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 7-5 Women’s singles third round

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Bianca Andreescu (CAN x32) 6-3, 7-6 (7/1) Emma Raducanu (GBR) bt Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x13) 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 Sorana Cirstea (ROM) bt Bernarda Pera (USA) 6-3, 6-1 Caroline Garcia (FRA x5) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN x30) 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1 Markéta Vondroušová (CZE) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x4) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 Karolína Muchová (CZE) bt Martina Trevisan (ITA x23) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 Elena Rybakina (KAZ x10) bt Paula Badosa (ESP x21) 6-3, 7-5

Alvaro Morata scores late winner for Atletico



Alvaro Morata snatched a 94th minute winner to earn Atletico Madrid a 1-0 victory at Girona on Monday and tighten their hold on third place in La Liga.

After La Real, fourth, drew at Mallorca on Sunday, Atletico moved three points clear of the Basque side with their last-gasp victory at Montilivi.

Morata turned home from close range after a corner was flicked on to him by Angel Correa, with Atletico surviving a long VAR check to see if the striker had strayed offside.

“For me it was very clear (that it was valid), but if it wasn’t I’d have gone home by bicycle,” Morata told DAZN.

“(My team-mates) were annoyed because I touched it, but VAR gave it, so I am happy.

“It’s hard to see it there and not touch it, maybe they would have been more annoyed if I didn’t touch it and it didn’t go in.”

With text inputs from AFP

Updated through the day