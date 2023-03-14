HS Prannoy on Tuesday progressed to the second round of the 2023 All England Open after defeating Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei.

The world No 9 Indian beat Tzu Wei 21-19, 22-20 in a 48-minute match. Prannoy got off to a strong start taking a 11-4 lead in the opening game. However, Tzu Wei fought back after the mid-game interval to tie the score at 19-19 before Prannoy held his nerve to clinch the game.

The second game was a close contest from the beginning with Prannoy taking a 11-10 lead at the mid-game break. The pair swapped the lead after the break with Prannoy even having match point at 20-19. Tzu Wei levelled the score but Prannoy once again came up clutch to win the game and secure his place in the second round.

Prannoy next plays the winner of the match between world No 3 Anthony Ginting and Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen will be in action in the first round when he takes on fifth seed Chou Tien Chen.