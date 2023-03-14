India coach Igor Stimac has announced a provisional 23-player squad for the men’s national football team camp that begins in Kolkata on March 15, 2023.

India will train in Kolkata in a five-day camp before travelling to Imphal, where they will play the Tri-Nation International football tournament. India will face Myanmar and Krygyz Republic at the Khuman Lampak Stadium from March 22 to 28.

Out of the 23 called-up for the squad, 14 will report to the camp on Wednesday, with the other nine (players from Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC) joining on March 19, one day after the ISL 2022-23 final.

Eleven players have also been named as the reserves, and will be called up for the camp only if the necessity arises. The final list of 23 players for the Tri-Nation tournament will be announced after the completion of the ISL final.