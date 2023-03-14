WPL 2023, MI vs GG live: Nat Sciver-Brunt starts well, Hayley Matthews out in the first over
Follow updates of match No 12 at WPL 2023.
Live updates
Gardner returns for a second over.
MI 20/1 after 4 overs: Either side of getting beaten by a delicious outswinger, Sciver-Brunt hits two fours. The first a delicious drive past cover, the second a superb punch past midwicket.
Garth to continue. Definitely not an easy-scoring pitch.
MI 11/1 after 3 overs: GG have come out with some clear plans, must give it to them. Not letting Yastika access the boundary through cover by placing the fielder there and she is having to manufacture chances. NSB just about clears short-fine for a four.
Sneh Rana in earlier than we have seen in the tournament before.
MI 4/1 after 2 overs: There is definitely some help on the pitch for pacers early on. Garth finishes the over with a couple of lovely deliveries to NSB.
MI 1/1 after 1 over: Hayley Matthews with her first single-digit score of the tournament. NSB in early. Kim Garth to bowl the second over.
MI 1/1 after 0.4 overs: WICKET! GARDNER STRIKES! Harmless enough delivery but Matthews couldn’t get the elevation with the short that she has scored plenty of runs already. Finds the fielder at point. Matthews c Dunkley b Gardner 0 (3 balls)
Gujarat Giants believe CCI is better suited to their team combination. And they will play all four of their remaining matches at this venue starting from today. MI look to go five unbeaten.
Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia in the middle for MI. Ash Gardner to get things going for GG.
A little bit more on Gujarat Giants selection: They might go on to win today too, who knows. But for a team that said during auction that they have great trust in domestic talent and hence focussed on getting overseas picks first, GG have done justice to neither aspect so far. The Dottin controversy first, then the chopping and changing with the opening slot, and if they really want pace options, not trusting the domestic uncapped talent to have a go... the likes of Shabnim, Gala are yet to get a look in.
Mumbai Indians XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humairaa Kaazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
Gujarat Giants XI: S Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwer, Sneh Rana(c), Mansi Joshi
Gujarat Giants continue to make interesting selections: Laura Wolvaardt and Georgia Wareham are out, Sophia Dunkley and Annabel Sutherland come in. Sneh Rana says it is become they are expecting help for pacers. But this venue has had some turn in recent times. And the decision to bring in Wolvaardt last match seems even more strange now. Surely they need her in the middle order?
TOSS: “Every time I am going to lose. They should tell me before the toss what they want to do”, Harmanpreet Kaur said last match. And she loses another toss! Five toss defeats out of five. Sneh Rana opts
Attention RCB fans: Hope you are all cheering for MI tonight.
Speaking ahead of the match to the media on Monday, Giants’ head coach Rachael Haynes said the team is coming together better after the disappointing opening match.
“The first match was really a big occasion for our group and perhaps for a lot of young players. They might have been overwhelmed in the beginning but they have learned from that experience and accumulation from all that will help make them better players,” she said.
“We have switched our focus quite well after our first game. Unfortunately we came up against Grace Harris in that form but bounced back well against RCB. We have seen throughout the tournament that every team will go through ups and lows, which is the nature of T20 cricket.”
06.50 pm Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Women’s Premier League. It’s match No 12 and it is the return fixture of the tournament opener. Mumbai Indians take on Gujarat Giants.
It was understandable that a team without too many Indian internationals, Giants had somewhat of a stage fright on the grand opening day of WPL. It didn’t help that they ran into Harmanpreet Kaur in some sensational zone. Today, they will hope for better fortunes. But mind you, MI have only gone from strength to strength. They are yet to face defeat and will be looking to add another W to their tally. This match is at CCI.
