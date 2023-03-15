On Tuesday, Mumbai Indians became the first team to be assured of a place in the playoffs. With five wins out of five, they cannot finish outside the top three. Although, given how they are playing, the top spot and a direct place in the final will be the main aim for Harmanpreet Kaur and Co.

On Wednesday, we could see the Royal Challengers Bangalore become the first team to get eliminated as things are not looking good for Smriti Mandhana’s side.

But, as the frequently used Jim Carrey GIF on social media goes, “You say there is still a chance?”

Format: Top three teams in the final standings will qualify for playoffs

Team finishing first in the league table will directly play in the final

Teams finishing second and third will play an Eliminator and the winner will qualify for final

Points table after MI vs GG:

Delhi Capitals are one win away from joing Mumbai Indians in the top three.

Even assuming UPW lose against RCB, they will still be in a good position to make it to the top three. They will face MI, DC and GG in remaining matches. They have a good NRR too and if it comes to a tie on six points, they will be in a good position.

RCB have started with five defeats and their best-case scenario is six points from here on.

When they take on UPW on Wednesday at the DY Patil Stadium, they will know a defeat will end their tournament. If UPW go to six points, RCB’s best-case becomes four points and it is official elimination.

So, first things first, RCB must beat UPW on Wednesday. Then, as they did perhaps on Tuesday, RCB must root for MI and DC in their remaining matches (except against themselves of course).

For RCB, who have a negative two NRR, Warriorz must remain where they are on four points so Alyssa Healy and Co shouldn’t win another match for the rest of the tournament.

A critical match for RCB is UPW vs Gujarat Giants on 17 March, assuming they are alive till then. Mandhana and Co will have to root for a Giants win in that one to keep Warriorz on four points.

The only scenario where a NRR equation could favour RCB is a six-point tie with Giants, who are worse off than the Bangalore side.

RCB top three scenarios:



MI win both their matches vs UPW and GG



DC win both their matches vs UPW and GG



GG defeat UPW



All that seems plausible.



RCB must win all three matches... that seems tough. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 13, 2023

Remaining matches