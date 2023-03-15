Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of India’s match against Australia, in the 2022-’23 FIH Men’s Pro League, at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.

Harmanpreet Singh and Co have so far impressed in this mini-tournament featuring hosts India, Australia and World Champions Germany. The Indians have scored 14 goals in three matches, beating Germany 3-2 and 6-3 on either side of the 5-4 win over the Kookaburras.

The defence hasn’t been as sturdy as they would have hoped, but in attack, the hosts have made great inroads against two top-quality teams. And now can the Indians end this mini-event with a perfect, four from four?

Screenshots in the blog courtesy: FIH Media / Fancode

Match live: Star Spors Select 2 and Fancode in India