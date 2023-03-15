Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Australia live: Can Harmanpreet and Co make it four wins from four?
Follow live updates of India vs Australia in the men’s FIH Pro League.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of Indian hockey here.
Live updates
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of India’s match against Australia, in the 2022-’23 FIH Men’s Pro League, at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.
Harmanpreet Singh and Co have so far impressed in this mini-tournament featuring hosts India, Australia and World Champions Germany. The Indians have scored 14 goals in three matches, beating Germany 3-2 and 6-3 on either side of the 5-4 win over the Kookaburras.
The defence hasn’t been as sturdy as they would have hoped, but in attack, the hosts have made great inroads against two top-quality teams. And now can the Indians end this mini-event with a perfect, four from four?
Screenshots in the blog courtesy: FIH Media / Fancode
Match live: Star Spors Select 2 and Fancode in India