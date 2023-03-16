WPL 2023 Watch, WPL: When Virat Kohli gave Royal Challengers Bangalore a pep talk before UP Warriorz match Virat Kohli met the Royal Challengers Bangalore team before they won their first game of the tournament after losing five in a row. Scroll Staff An hour ago Virat Kohli speaks to RCB players before the match with UP Warriorz at the WPL 2023 | Twitter / Royal Challengers Bangalore Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Royal Challengers Bangalore UP Warriorz WPL Women's Premier League 2023 RCB UPW