Dekho kya keh rahe hain Mahi aur Surya, it's time to upgrade to JioCinema!



Catch all the action of #TATAIPL in 4K resolution & multi-cam feature on JioCinema. Available for FREE in 12 languages across all telecom operators. #TATAIPL2023 #IPLonJioCinema @msdhoni @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/zfwDXZKM0v