Defending champions Real Madrid have been drawn against two-time winners Chelsea in the Uefa Champions League quarter-finals. The two sides met in the quarter-finals last season as well with the La Liga side winning 5-4 on aggregate.

Pep Guardiola will face his former side with Premier League giants Manchester City drawn against German heavyweights Bayern Munich.

Inter Milan have been drawn against Benfica while runaway Serie A leaders Napoli will play defending league champions AC Milan in an all-Italian quarter-final.