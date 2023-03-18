WPL 2023 Watch, WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur takes a superb one-handed catch for MI vs UPW The MI captain pulled off a stunner at first slip. Scroll Staff 33 minutes ago Sportzpics / WPL WHAT. A. CATCH 🔥🔥@mipaltan wanted an early wicket and they have got one, courtesy of a sharp catch from captain @ImHarmanpreet 👏👏Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/6bZ3042C4S #TATAWPL | #MIvUPW pic.twitter.com/5ArBZjTxRq— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 18, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. WPL 2023 Mumbai Indians WPL Harmanpreet Kaur