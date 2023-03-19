Race walkers Vikash Singh and Paramjeet Bisht secured qualification for the 2023 World Championships and 2024 Olympics after clearing the standards set by World Athletics.

The duo surpassed the 20km race walk’s 1:20:10 hr standard with Singh finishing the Asian Race Walking Championship with a time of 1:20:05 and Bisht close behind at 1:20:08.

Through their efforts at the event in Nomi, Japan, the pair join 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Priyanka Goswami and national record holder Akshdeep Singh as race walkers from India to have qualified for the 2023 World Championships, which will be held in Budapest in August, and next year’s Olympics in Paris.

Akshdeep won gold in Nomi, while Goswami finished with bronze.