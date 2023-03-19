Returning to lead the side after missing the opening game, Rohit Sharma lost the toss and Steve Smith opted to bowl first in the second One Day International at Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Rohit returning in place of Ishan Kishan at the top of the order was one of the two changes. Axar Patel replaced Shardul Thakur, with Rohit saying three spinners in the lineup is something they could play at the World Cup.

Australia made two changes with Alex Carey and Nathan Ellis coming in for Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis.

KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja stood calm in a tricky chase of 189 to steer India to a five-wicket win over Australia in the first ODI on Friday.

Australia were bowled out for 188 in 35.4 overs after a dramatic collapse following opener Mitchell Marsh’s 65-ball 81 in Mumbai. India were in trouble at 39-4 before Rahul (75 not out) took stock and an unbeaten 108-run sixth-wicket stand with Jadeja (45 not out) ensured the hosts secured victory in 39.5 overs.

The hosts lead the three-match series 1-0 with the two teams warming up for the 50-over World Cup later this year in India.

