India were handed a massive 10-wicket defeat as Mitchell Starc with the ball and Mitchell Marsh with the bat starred for Australia in the second One Day International at Vishakapatnam.

The Indian innings lasted just 26 overs as Mitchell Starc led an inspired pace attack with a five-wicket haul ensuring the hosts were bowled out for a paltry 117 in the first innings.

And, Marsh and Travis Head (51* off 30) needed just 11 overs to chase the target down.

First, the left-arm quick rattled India when he struck in the first over of the match, sending back Shubman Gill for a duck after Australia’s decided to bowl first in Visakhapatnam.

India lost this match with 234 balls to spare, the most ever in their men’s ODI history. Previous worst was 212 balls remaining against New Zealand, January 2019.

Then, Marsh, who smashed six sixes in his 36-ball blitz, took apart the Indian bowling to romp home in 11 overs and level the three-match series with one game left.

Australia finished the chase with 39 overs to spare and bounce back from their opening loss.

Here’s a look at the reactions from the match:

Didn't lose under 10 overs pic.twitter.com/5JMhiNqYnf — Prashanth S (@ps_it_is) March 19, 2023

Only positive is that Mitch Marsh is going to play for us in a matter of a few days 😅 #INDvAUS #DelhiCapitals — Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 (@KOCricket528) March 19, 2023

Australia should frame this CRR and RRR. pic.twitter.com/mZ6BhSy4Ik — Manya (@CSKian716) March 19, 2023

#INDvAUS



Rejected for the headline by @vinayakkm but it's safe to say:



India humiliated with 10-wicket loss by guys named Mitch in 2nd ODI. — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) March 19, 2023

India have lost this match with 234 balls to spare, the most ever in their men's ODI history. Previous worst was 212 balls remaining against New Zealand, Jan 2019. #INDvAUS — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 19, 2023

No Context DC Admin watching the 2nd #INDvAUS ODI 🥲 pic.twitter.com/i2NxhmyWtf — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 19, 2023

Axar Patel continues to be India's best batsman against Australia in 2023. #IndvAus — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) March 19, 2023

The sort of performance which if it were an associate team would have sparked talks of revoking ODI status and what not. — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) March 19, 2023

The whole match lasted only 37 overs. Thats a one-day match done and dusted within the duration of a T20 game 😂 #INDvAUS — Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) March 19, 2023

Save some sixes for DC, Mitch. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) March 19, 2023

Well, this ODI lasted less than a 20 over game . 37 overs across both innings, and kaam tamaam.

Forget this , and move on Team India. Need to play the swinging ball better. #INDvsAUS — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 19, 2023

Biggest win against India in men's ODIs (by balls remaining):



234 - AUS🇦🇺 at Vizag, today

212 - NZ🇳🇿 at Hamilton, 2019

209 - SL🇱🇰 at Dambulla, 2010

181 - SL🇱🇰 at Hambantota, 2012

176 - SL🇱🇰 at Dharamsala, 2017#INDvAUS — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 19, 2023

Mitch Marsh and Travis Head as an opening pair smashing Australia to an ODI victory over India in India with 39 overs to spare is not something I thought I’d ever see. #INDvAUS — Andrew Wu (@wutube) March 19, 2023

India & Delhi Capitals fans watching this Mitchell Marsh innings...#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Qulfu2JTug — CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) March 19, 2023

India's lowest ODI totals in India:



78 v SL Kanpur 1986

100 v WI Ahmedabad 1993

112 v SL Dharamsala 2017

117 v AUS Visakhapatnam 2023

135 v WI Guwahati 1987

135 v PAK Jaipur 1999

136 v SL Margao 1990#INDvAUS #INDvsAUS — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) March 19, 2023

The flying skippers!#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/9T1RzpiZOW — australian womens cricket with very little context (@awcwvlc) March 19, 2023

