India were handed a massive 10-wicket defeat as Mitchell Starc with the ball and Mitchell Marsh with the bat starred for Australia in the second One Day International at Vishakapatnam.
The Indian innings lasted just 26 overs as Mitchell Starc led an inspired pace attack with a five-wicket haul ensuring the hosts were bowled out for a paltry 117 in the first innings.
And, Marsh and Travis Head (51* off 30) needed just 11 overs to chase the target down.
First, the left-arm quick rattled India when he struck in the first over of the match, sending back Shubman Gill for a duck after Australia’s decided to bowl first in Visakhapatnam.
India lost this match with 234 balls to spare, the most ever in their men’s ODI history. Previous worst was 212 balls remaining against New Zealand, January 2019.
Then, Marsh, who smashed six sixes in his 36-ball blitz, took apart the Indian bowling to romp home in 11 overs and level the three-match series with one game left.
Australia finished the chase with 39 overs to spare and bounce back from their opening loss.
Here’s a look at the reactions from the match:
