Team news: Change has been constant for GG and they make one more today. Monica Patel comes in for S Meghana. UPW are unchanged.

TOSS: Sneh Rana wins the toss and opts to bat

2.55 pm: Gujarat Giants are there whey they are partly because of not able to finding right combinations and their problems began before the tournament started. And Deandra Dottin’s statement has only made it seem worse.

02.50 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Women’s Premier League. It’s match No 17 and UP Warriorz take on Gujarat Giants in the first of double-header fixtures today.

And potentially, in the next few hours, we will know the identity of the top three that will take part in the playoffs. UP Warriorz win this match against a struggling Giants, they are through to the playoffs alongside Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

In their previous meeting, it was a Grace Harris special:

First innings: GG 169/6 at the end of 20 overs

Second innings: UPW 175/7 after 19.5 overs

Remaining matches

MATCH NO. DAY Date Match Timing IST Venue
17 Mon 20-Mar-23 GG vs UPW 3:30 PM Brabourne - CCI
18 Mon 20-Mar-23 MI vs DC 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
19 Tue 21-Mar-23 RCB vs MI 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
20 Tue 21-Mar-23 UPW vs DC 7:30 PM Brabourne - CCI
21 Fri 24-Mar-23 Eliminator 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
22 Sun 26-Mar-23 Final 7:30 PM Brabourne - CCI

