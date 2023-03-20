WPL 2023, GG vs UPW live: Can Alyssa Healy’s side confirm a place in the playoffs?
Follow updates of match No 17 at WPL 2023.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of WPL 2023 here.
Toss at 3 pm
Scenarios: If UP Warriorz win, they confirm their place in the top three. Gujarat Giants need to win big (really big) and then hope UPW lose (lose big) in their last match as well as RCB don’t win.
Live updates
Team news: Change has been constant for GG and they make one more today. Monica Patel comes in for S Meghana. UPW are unchanged.
TOSS: Sneh Rana wins the toss and opts to bat
2.55 pm: Gujarat Giants are there whey they are partly because of not able to finding right combinations and their problems began before the tournament started. And Deandra Dottin’s statement has only made it seem worse.
WPL 2023: Deandra Dottin issues statement, questioning bewildering exclusion by Gujarat Giants
02.50 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Women’s Premier League. It’s match No 17 and UP Warriorz take on Gujarat Giants in the first of double-header fixtures today.
And potentially, in the next few hours, we will know the identity of the top three that will take part in the playoffs. UP Warriorz win this match against a struggling Giants, they are through to the playoffs alongside Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.
In their previous meeting, it was a Grace Harris special:
WPL 2023 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants: Grace Harris produces a stunning knock as UPW win
TOSS: Sneh Rana opts to bat.
First innings: GG 169/6 at the end of 20 overs
Second innings: UPW 175/7 after 19.5 overs
Remaining matches
|MATCH NO.
|DAY
|Date
|Match
|Timing IST
|Venue
|17
|Mon
|20-Mar-23
|GG vs UPW
|3:30 PM
|Brabourne - CCI
|18
|Mon
|20-Mar-23
|MI vs DC
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|19
|Tue
|21-Mar-23
|RCB vs MI
|3:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|20
|Tue
|21-Mar-23
|UPW vs DC
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne - CCI
|21
|Fri
|24-Mar-23
|Eliminator
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|22
|Sun
|26-Mar-23
|Final
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne - CCI
Photos / screenshots in the blog courtesy: Sportzpics / wplt20.com and JioCinema